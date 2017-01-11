Every 2017 TV Premiere Date You Need to Know About

January 2nd

The Bachelor (ABC)

Two-time The Bachelorette also-ran and Bachelor in Paradise alum Nick Viall returns yet again, this time as the titular himbo.

The New Celebrity Apprentice (NBC)

Former Republican governor Arnold Schwarzenegger takes over the Celebrity Apprentice reins from our Republican president-elect.

January 3rd

The Killing Fields (Discovery)

The investigation into these gruesome unsolved Louisiana murders continues.

The Wall (NBC)

Chris Hardwick hosts this game show that amounts, essentially, to big-stakes Plinko.

January 4th

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia (FXX)

The gang returns for a surely cringeworthy 12th season tending bar at Paddy's Pub.