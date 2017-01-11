Every 2017 TV Premiere Date You Need to Know About

You know the saying: New year, new shows to stuff into your eyeballs. And old ones, too. But if you're as continually baffled as we are about when and where the next big TV thing is dropping next, fear not: Just bookmark our comprehensive, curated guide to the year's streaming, cable, and network debuts, which we'll be updating every month all year long.
January 1st
The Mick (FOX)
Kaitlin Olson (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) stars as Mickey, a messy hustler who needs to grow up when she becomes the de facto guardian for her sister's three children.
Sherlock (PBS)
Season 4 is a bit of a mystery, but we do know that it finds Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman reprising their roles as Sherlock and Watson.
January 2nd
The Bachelor (ABC)
Two-time The Bachelorette also-ran and Bachelor in Paradise alum Nick Viall returns yet again, this time as the titular himbo.
The New Celebrity Apprentice (NBC)
Former Republican governor Arnold Schwarzenegger takes over the Celebrity Apprentice reins from our Republican president-elect.
January 3rd
The Killing Fields (Discovery)
The investigation into these gruesome unsolved Louisiana murders continues.
The Wall (NBC)
Chris Hardwick hosts this game show that amounts, essentially, to big-stakes Plinko.
January 4th
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia (FXX)
The gang returns for a surely cringeworthy 12th season tending bar at Paddy's Pub.
Man Seeking Woman (FXX)
Jay Baruchel and Eric André embark on more surreal-absurd dating adventures.
January 5th
Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee (Crackle)
So many cars. So many comedians. Jerry Seinfeld's chat show returns for a ninth season.
Nashville (CMT)
The country-music industry series finds a new life -- and new network home -- after its much-maligned cancellation.
Portlandia (IFC)
Nothing is spared from critique in this hipster-spoofing comedy.
January 6th
Emerald City (NBC)
Vincent D'Onofrio headlines this crazy update of the Land of Oz.
One Day at a Time (Netflix)
A reboot of Norman Lear's classic family sitcom, this time focusing on a Cuban-American family.
January 7th
Bright Lights: Starring Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher (FX)
This documentary about the actresses will be a very different viewing experience than HBO originally intended.
January 10th
Being Mary Jane (BET)
Gabrielle Union's stubborn news anchor returns for Season 4.
Taboo (FX)
Tom Hardy teams up with his dad (!) Chips and Ridley Scott to lead a London shipping empire in 1814. Conspiracy, murder, and betrayal abound.
January 11th
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)
The funniest woman in late-night TV returns for a second season in a year when we'll need her even more.
January 12th
Caraoke Showdown (Spike)
Craig Robinson is hot on James Corden's heels with this absurd and punny new show, which is kind of like Cash Cab meets America's Got Talent.
January 13th
A Series of Unfortunate Events (Netflix)
Lemony Snicket's tragically funny account of three orphans finally gets the small-screen treatment it deserves -- with Neil Patrick Harris as chief tormentor.
The Investigator: A British Crime Story (Netflix)
A torturous true-crime series that reexamines the decades-old disappearance of Carole Packman.
Sneaky Pete (Amazon)
Amazon debuts the entire first season of this crime drama, starring Giovanni Ribisi as a con man on the run from a gangster (played by Bryan Cranston, who also produces the show).
January 15th
Homeland (Showtime)
Poor Carrie Mathison. Doesn't anyone else in this country know how to thwart terrorism by now?
Victoria (PBS)
In Downton Abbey's old time slot, a new noblewoman gets the bio-show treatment.
The Young Pope (HBO)
Jude Law plays Pius XIII in the series, which has already been green-lit for a Season 2. Plus Diane Keaton as a nun!
January 18th
SIX (History)
Walton Goggins leads a troop of Navy SEALs waging missions against dastardly foes -- until he's in need of rescue himself.
January 19th
Baskets (FX)
The saddest of clowns (Zach Galifianakis) comes back for a second act. Hopefully his mother does too.
Scandal (ABC)
Season 6 will pick up right after the Mellie-vs.-Francisco election.
January 20th
The Frontier (Netflix)
Jason Momoa takes time out from playing Aquaman to star in this Canadian import about the 18th-century North American fur trade. Think The Revenant starring Khal Drogo.
Voltron: Legendary Defender (Netflix)
The nostalgia-heavy update of the 1980s merch warrior returns for Season 2.
January 24th
The New Edition Story (BET)
You've got to cool it now... and watch this three-night biopic about Bobby Brown's 1980s boy band.
January 25th
The Magicians (Syfy)
This adaptation of Lev Grossman's book series about angsty magic-users returns for another go-round.
The Path (Hulu)
Welcome to Season 2 of this Aaron Paul series about cult members.
January 26th
Riverdale (The CW)
Archie Comics get the TV treatment they deserve in a teen-centric soap.
January 27th
Z: The Beginning of Everything (Amazon Prime)
Christina Ricci plays Zelda Fitzgerald in the early days of her Jazz Age romance with F. Scott.
February 1st
The 100 (The CW)
The post-apocalyptic YA adaptation has more in common with Game of Thrones than you think -- no character's fate is safe as the action heads into Season 4.
The Expanse (Syfy)
The cultish space drama returns for its second season.
February 2nd
Powerless (NBC)
DC Comics' first comedy show stars Vanessa Hudgens as the head of R&D for Wayne Security.
Superior Donuts (CBS)
Katey Sagal returns to prime-time comedy in this adaptation of a Tracy Letts play set in a Chicago donut shop.
Training Day (CBS)
Bill Paxton is the chief LAPD detective of Antoine Fuqua and Jerry Bruckheimer's reboot of the 2001 movie.
February 3rd
Santa Clarita Diet (Netflix)
Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant play spouses whose daughter leads them down a path of "death and destruction."
February 5th
24: Legacy (FOX)
Kiefer Sutherland is busy being our nation's Designated Survivor, so Corey Hawkins will lead the CTU in this spinoff series that's nabbed the coveted post-Super Bowl time slot.
February 7th
Detroiters (Comedy Central)
SNL stalwarts Lorne Michaels and Jason Sudeikis bring you a new comedy about two buds in the Motor City, with guest stars like Michael Che, Keegan-Michael Key, and Sudeikis himself.
Michael Bolton's Big Sexy Valentine's Day Special (Netflix)
Weirdly, this flight of fancy will debut a full week before Valentine's Day.
February 8th
Legion (FX)
Fargo anthology mastermind Noah Hawley takes on an X-Men spinoff, starring Dan Stevens as a tortured visionary and Aubrey Plaza as his pal in the psych ward.
February 10th
David Brent: Life on the Road (Netflix)
Remember the Ricky Gervais version of Michael Scott? That man is now a traveling rock superstar -- kind of.
February 12th
Girls (HBO)
It's the beginning of the end for those Brooklynites you love to hate, as Season 6 is the series' last.
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
The sharp-witted Brit should have plenty to say about what's happened in America since his third season wrapped up.
The Missing (STARZ)
This underrated drama returns for a second season, with a mostly new cast (including The Walking Dead's David Morrissey) on hand to tackle a new crime about a person who has gone missing.
February 13th
Humans (AMC)
TV's other drama about robots that are so like us returns for its second season, this time with Carrie-Anne Moss.
February 14th
The Mindy Project (Hulu)
There's no better Valentine's Day date than the Season 5 premiere of Mindy Kaling's namesake series.
February 18th
Planet Earth II (BBC America)
This follow-up to the BBC's massively successful 2006 survey of our crazy planet has already aired in the UK. Perhaps you've seen that crazy clip of the baby iguana fleeing snakes?
February 19th
Big Little Lies (HBO)
Reese Witherspoon helped produce a limited series based on Liane Moriarty's Girl on the Train-esque PTA murder-mystery.
Billions (Showtime)
Damian Lewis' Bobby Axelrod still has plenty of money to count, and Paul Giamatti's US attorney is still matching wits with him.
Crashing (HBO)
Alongside executive producer Judd Apatow, comedy mainstay Pete Holmes crafted a lightly fictionalized series about his experience coming up in the NYC stand-up scene.
February 24th
Ultimate Beastmaster (Netflix)
Sylvester Stallone's take on the competition game show is kind of like American Ninja Warrior -- just with six countries and twice as many hosts.
I Don't Feel at Home in This World Anymore (Netflix)
Melanie Lynskey gets robbed and hunts the thieves alongside her neighbor, Elijah Wood, in this movie that will first make its debut at Sundance before its exclusive run on Netflix.
February 27th
Taken (NBC)
Liam Neeson's particular set of skills heads to network as a series, with Clive Standen playing a younger version of the iconic badass who gave the greatest movie monologue of all time.
March 7th
Trial & Error (NBC)
John Lithgow plays an eccentric poetry professor who's been accused of murdering his wife.
March 10th
Burning Sands (Netflix)
A top fraternity pledge considers speaking out against his college's violent hazing rituals.
March 17th
Iron Fist (Netflix)
Danny Rand (Finn Jones, aka Loras from Game of Thrones) and his supercharged punches want you to know 2017 won't be without appetizing Marvel fare.
April 4th
iZombie (The CW)
The undead Liv Moore continues to unravel Seattle's zombie conspiracy in Rob Thomas' rom-zom caper.
April 25th
Great News (NBC)
What if your mom were your intern? Thanks to Tina Fey and her wisecracking production collaborators, we're about to find out.
April 26th
The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)
The small-screen adaptation of Margaret Atwood's dystopian drama you've been waiting for, starring Elisabeth Moss as a woman out to locate her missing daughter.
May 5th
Sense8 (Netflix)
The absolutely mental saga picks up with the Sensates still on the run from the adorably terrifying Mr. Whispers.
May 21st
Twin Peaks (Showtime)
It's baaaaack. And we're exciiiiiited.
Spring TBA
American Gods (Starz)
The cult favorite from writer Neil Gaiman sets up a host of modern gods -- one of whom is Deadwood's Ian McShane -- for an epic battle.
The Leftovers (HBO)
Our favorite show of 2015 finally returns for its third (and, sadly, final) season sometime in April.
The Son (AMC)
Pierce Brosnan as the cranky, villainous, racist patriarch of a Texas clan in the early 20th century? Yes, please.
