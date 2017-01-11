Everything We Know About the 'Twin Peaks' Revival

Other confirmed returnees: David Lynch (his shouting Gordon Cole is required) and Wendy Robie (Nadine Hurley). Dana Ashbrook (Bobby Briggs), Gary Hershberger (his pal Mike), James Marshall (James Hurley), and Mädchen Amick (Shelly Johnson) are reportedly showing up to redeem themselves from the soap-opera miseries of the near-Lynchless Season 2. Reuniting with Shelly is her Double R Diner partner Norma Jennings (played by Peggy Lipton), as well as Norma's beloved "Big Ed" Hurley (Everett McGill).

Russ Tamblyn is set to reprise his role as Dr. Lawrence Jacoby, Laura Palmer's psychiatrist and the worst TV doctor this side of Downton Abbey. Also on the medical front, series co-creator Mark Frost's father, Warren Frost, will be returning as Dr. Will Hayward. (The junior Frost will be cameoing in Season 3, as he did in the original series, though it's unknown if he'll be reprising his role as a TV newscaster or playing someone new.) Al Strobel (who played one-armed man Mike) and adorable couple Lucy (Kimmy Robertson) and Deputy Andy (Harry Goaz) will be coming back, too.