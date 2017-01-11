First Look at 'Twin Peaks' Revival Raises More Questions Than Answers

When it comes to Showtime's mysterious Twin Peaks revival, we'll take anything we can get. Other than the involvement of original Peaks masterminds David Lynch and Mark Frost, and much of the surviving original cast, we know precious little about how the show will go on 25 years after its debut.

Until now. Today fans were blessed with actual behind-the-scenes footage of the revival set, including "interviews" with OG stars Kyle MacLachlan, Miguel Ferrer, Kimmy Robertson, Harry Goaz, Dana Ashbrook, and James Marshall, plus the town's new additions Jim Belushi, Amy Shiels, Robert Knepper, and Chrysta Bell. In typical Lynchian fashion, they don't reveal much we don't already know -- according to MacLachlan, there's literally "nothing I can say to describe it, it's been absolutely wonderful" -- and an ominous soundtrack lends the first look a creepy feel.