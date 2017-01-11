Entertainment

'Tis the Season to Wear These Ugly Christmas Sweaters

Published On 12/19/2016
stranger things ugly christmas sweater, eleven
skipnwhistle/Etsy

It's that time of year again: Ugly Christmas Sweater time. Whether you hate them or are actually OK with them, these abominations are the unkillable knitwear equivalent of South Park's Kenny. You'll likely see plenty of chuckleheads wearing these in the coming days, and, hell, you may even be that kind of chucklehead yourself. Which is cool by us, especially if you shop the beautifully hideous pop-culture-centric options we've presented below.

game of thrones ugly christmas sweater
iFrogTees

Ho-Ho-Hodor

Honor the Game of Thrones character the only way that should be legal: wordplay.
Price: $27.99
Order: Here

star wars ugly christmas sweater
Amazon

Star Wars

If you're not into that impeccable "Merry Sithmas" quip, this BB-8 cardigan and Rogue One sweatshirt work well, too.
Price: $47.99
Order: Here

beyonce ugly christmas sweater
Beyoncé

Beyoncé's sleigh

Remember when Queen B made awful Christmaswear relevant again with a single garment?
Price: $60
Order: Here

carly sleigh jepsen ugly christmas sweater
Carly Rae Jepsen

Carly Sleigh Jepsen

Sometimes you need two plays on sleigh.
Price: $40
Order: Here

carlton ugly christmas sweater
Amazon

This Fresh Prince one

Strong jumper -- but Alfonso Ribeiro's Dancing with the Stars-winning moves not included.
Price: $20.99 
Order: Here

stranger things ugly christmas sweater
skipnwhistle/Etsy

Eleven Days of Christmas

Make some fools piss their pants with this puppy. (See also: Barb and lights.)
Price: $24.99
Order: Here

bob's burgers ugly christmas sweater
Red Bubble

Tina Belcher + butts

Hot Topic is unfortunately out of the greatest Bob's Burgers sweater of all time, but don't have a crap attack: Red Bubble has good alternatives.
Price: $45.11
Order: Here

walking dead ugly christmas sweater
Holiday Fury

Zombies, baby

These cute little walkers are looking for a new home, preferably with fans of The Walking DeadResident Evil, or Dr. Ben Carson. They have been spayed and are current on their vaccines.
Price: $49.95
Order: Here

big lebowski ugly christmas sweater
Ugly Christmas Sweater

The Big Lebowski

Nice marmot.
Price: $49.99
Order: Here

dat boi ugly christmas sweater
Holiday Fury

Dat Boi

Like memes? If so, also check out SpongeGar and Dabbing Santa.
Price: $49.95
Order: Here

rick and morty ugly christmas sweater
Walmart

Rick and Morty

Merry Ricksmas!
Price: $64.90
Order: Here

justin timberlake jimmy fallon ugly christmas sweater
Fresh Brewed Tees

The Jimberlake

Nothing says happy holidays like celebrating Justin Timberlake and Jimmy Fallon's bromance.
Price: $49.99
Order: Here

zoolander ugly christmas sweater
Holiday Fury

Mugatu Klaus

You could be the face, the image -- nay -- the spirit of Christmaslicte. It'll be your glorious comeback.
Price: $49.95
Order: Here

run the jewels ugly christmas sweater
Run the Jewels

Run the Yules

"Cheesy commodore 64-like graphics PLUS pixelated hearts and reindeer?! Check!" Never underestimate Run the Jewels.
Price: $50
Order: Here

kim kardashian ugly christmas sweater
Fresh Brewed Tees

O Kim All Ye Faithful

Kanye believe this one?
Price: $49.99
Order: Here

2 chainz ugly christmas sweater
2 Chainz (edited)

The world's most expensive one

2 Chainz and Avianne, the rapper's personal jeweler, made a one-of-a-kind, super-fancy sweater using 50 carats of diamonds and 250g of gold. Seriously. All proceeds go to charity. 
Price: $90,000
Order: Here

festivus ugly christmas sweater
Ugly Christmas Sweater

Festivus

Never forget.
Price: $49.99
Order: Here

