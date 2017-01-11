'Tis the Season to Wear These Ugly Christmas Sweaters

It's that time of year again: Ugly Christmas Sweater time. Whether you hate them or are actually OK with them, these abominations are the unkillable knitwear equivalent of South Park's Kenny. You'll likely see plenty of chuckleheads wearing these in the coming days, and, hell, you may even be that kind of chucklehead yourself. Which is cool by us, especially if you shop the beautifully hideous pop-culture-centric options we've presented below.
Ho-Ho-Hodor
Honor the Game of Thrones character the only way that should be legal: wordplay.
Price: $27.99
Star Wars
If you're not into that impeccable "Merry Sithmas" quip, this BB-8 cardigan and Rogue One sweatshirt work well, too.
Price: $47.99
Beyoncé's sleigh
Remember when Queen B made awful Christmaswear relevant again with a single garment?
Price: $60
Carly Sleigh Jepsen
Sometimes you need two plays on sleigh.
Price: $40
This Fresh Prince one
Strong jumper -- but Alfonso Ribeiro's Dancing with the Stars-winning moves not included.
Price: $20.99
Tina Belcher + butts
Hot Topic is unfortunately out of the greatest Bob's Burgers sweater of all time, but don't have a crap attack: Red Bubble has good alternatives.
Price: $45.11
Zombies, baby
These cute little walkers are looking for a new home, preferably with fans of The Walking Dead, Resident Evil, or Dr. Ben Carson. They have been spayed and are current on their vaccines.
Price: $49.95
The Big Lebowski
Nice marmot.
Price: $49.99
Dat Boi
Like memes? If so, also check out SpongeGar and Dabbing Santa.
Price: $49.95
Rick and Morty
Merry Ricksmas!
Price: $64.90
The Jimberlake
Nothing says happy holidays like celebrating Justin Timberlake and Jimmy Fallon's bromance.
Price: $49.99
Mugatu Klaus
You could be the face, the image -- nay -- the spirit of Christmaslicte. It'll be your glorious comeback.
Price: $49.95
Run the Yules
"Cheesy commodore 64-like graphics PLUS pixelated hearts and reindeer?! Check!" Never underestimate Run the Jewels.
Price: $50
O Kim All Ye Faithful
Kanye believe this one?
Price: $49.99
The world's most expensive one
2 Chainz and Avianne, the rapper's personal jeweler, made a one-of-a-kind, super-fancy sweater using 50 carats of diamonds and 250g of gold. Seriously. All proceeds go to charity.
Price: $90,000
Festivus
Never forget.
Price: $49.99
