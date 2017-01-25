Netflix's Take on 'American Ninja Warrior' Looks Beastly as Hell

Does Netflix need its own version of American Ninja Warrior? The hit NBC show has spent six years wowing adrenaline junkies with its complex challenges, incredible athletes, and inspiring stories of perseverance -- so what's there to add to the formula? Oh, wait, what's that? Netflix's version is called Ultimate Beastmaster? And it's produced by Rocky himself? Sign us up, please.

The first trailer for this ambitious-looking series, which takes a more international approach than American Ninja Warrior with customized obstacle courses for six different countries, features yelling, jumping, running, crawling, and, of course, people wiping out in ridiculous ways. Because as fun and poignant as it can be to see someone achieve their dreams, there's also pleasure to be found in watching a dude fall in a giant tank of water while trying to become not just a "Beastmaster," but the "Ultimate Beastmaster."