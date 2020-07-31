Entertainment Netflix's 'Umbrella Academy' Season 2 Teases Something Even Fans Don't Know About Yet The end of Season 2 hints at something called 'Sparrow Academy.' Here's what you should know about it.

Netflix

Up until this point, Netflix's adaptation of The Umbrella Academy, the superhero comic series from My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way and artist Gabriel Bá, has kept close enough to the plot lines told in the first two volumes of the comic. The first season adapted Apocalypse Suite, whose issues were published from September 2007 to February 2008; the second season retells Dallas, which ran from November 2008 to April 2009, and pits the Hargreeves siblings against the time-traveling Commission in the days leading up to the Kennedy assassination. The show plays around with plot points and characters plenty, so what you see onscreen isn't an exact replica of what you read in the comic, but the ending of Season 2 hints that a possible Season 3 could combine the third volume, Hotel Oblivion, with a run of the comic that hasn't even been published yet. If you've been watching the show from the beginning, you know that the seven "siblings" of the Umbrella Academy aren't the only people out there running around with superpowers. There are, in fact, possibly 36 other super-people all born spontaneously on the same day, one of whom is revealed in the finale of Season 2. As it turns out, Lila, the Handler's adopted daughter, has superpowers of her own: She's able to "mirror" anyone else's powers, becoming a formidable opponent in a fight. The Handler orchestrated her parents' murder so she could kidnap Lila and raise her as her own little super-child, deploying her as necessary so she can take over the Commission. With the Handler dead (for good this time, hopefully) and Lila having escaped into the time-space continuum with the Handler's briefcase, the Umbrella Academy is on their own once again, but when they return to their own time, things are not exactly what they seem.

Lila and Diego | Netflix

As Allison, Klaus, Luther, Diego, Vanya, and Number Five walk through the familiar halls of their mansion, they stumble into their father, alive, somehow, who claims that this isn't the "Umbrella Academy" they were expecting it to be, but, instead, something called "the Sparrow Academy." Looks like they did change something after all by going back in time and avoiding Doomsday. But "Sparrow Academy" wouldn't be familiar to anyone who's read the comic up to this point -- because it hasn't actually been published yet. Gerard Way revealed in a Forbes interview in July that, while he was working on a number of spinoffs featuring Umbrella Academy characters (the first issue of which, You Look Like Death, is set to come out September 16), the newest installment of the main Umbrella Academy run will be titled "Sparrow Academy." "[It] deals with a very big reveal in the Umbrella Academy universe, something that had been secret for a long time, and our siblings learn a lot about what was happening behind the scenes, as well as discovering the true nature of some characters that have been with them since the beginning," Way told Forbes. "The series finally starts to answer the question: 'What about the other babies born on that day, in that moment?' The Umbrella Academy siblings are not alone in the world anymore." Season 2 of the show hinted at something of this nature with both Lila and the character of Harlan, the son of a friend Vanya makes while she's stuck in the 1960s. When Harlan drowns in a lake, Vanya brings him back to life, but also imbues him with a little bit of her superpower -- which turns out to be way more than the small mute boy can handle. In the finale, we see Vanya leech away the powers that were still inside Harlan, but in a final shot of the boy and his mother, driving down a desert highway, he's sitting in the backseat levitating a toy in one hand.

Vanya sits with Harlan and chats with his mother Sissy. | Netflix

Does Harlan have something to do with all the babies who will be born on the same day at the exact same time in 1989? Does the residue of Vanya's superpower create a new generation of heroes? Is this the reason that Reginald Hargreeves started the "Sparrow Academy"? The show already planted a few Easter eggs for Hotel Oblivion in Season 2, namely, Hargreeves' plans to set up some sinister something on the dark side of the Moon -- once humanity gained the ability of space travel. If you've read Hotel Oblivion, you'll know that this no doubt sets up the off-world prison Hargreeves created to house a bunch of supervillains, who inevitably break free and travel back to Earth to menace the Hargreeves siblings. But it remains to be seen how this plot will be merged (if this is indeed the case) with what Way and Bá have planned for their "Sparrow Academy" series, which, though it has no release date yet, may still be due sometime in 2020. The world certainly hasn't finished with the Umbrella Academy yet.

