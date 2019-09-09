Everything We Know About Netflix's 'The Umbrella Academy' Season 2

The Umbrella Academy, a darkly comedic series about a dysfunctional group of adult siblings with superpowers, debuted on Netflix this spring and became an instant fan favorite. Based off the comic series of the same name by Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá, the 10-episode first season (per Netflix) drew 45 million household viewers within its first month on the platform.
In April 2019, Netflix confirmed that it had picked up the series for a second season, promising at least some resolution for season one’s cliffhanger ending, which left us with plenty of unanswered questions. We’re pretty certain that Vanya, Luther, Klaus, Allison, Diego, and Number Five survived the end of the world, but where -- and perhaps more importantly, when --are they now? Here’s everything we know about The Umbrella Academy Season 2.
These Are the 3 Shows You Should Be Binging Right Now
When will The Umbrella Academy season two premiere?
Currently, the second season has no set premiere date. However, filming began in June 2019, so we can probably expect season two in early 2020 at the earliest.
Season two will also feature 10 hour-long episodes, just like season one.
Who will return for season two?
Netflix has confirmed that Vanya (Ellen Page), Klaus (Robert Sheehan), Ben (Justin H. Min), Luther (Tom Hopper), Allison (Emmy Raver-Lampman), Diego (David Castañeda), and Number Five (Aidan Gallagher) will be back for season two.
Other cast members, including Hazel (Cameron Britton) and Cha-Cha (Mary J. Blige) haven’t yet been confirmed. Given that time-travel is still a major part of the series, however, it’s probably pretty safe to assume that the Commission, and potentially also the Handler (Kate Walsh) may be back in some capacity.
What will The Umbrella Academy season two be about?
At the end of season one, Number Five used his powers to send the crew back in time with the goal of helping Vanya and hopefully preventing the apocalypse. As he helped them travel to safely, all of the adult siblings reverted back to their younger selves before jumping through time.
It’s unclear whether or not we’ll see them as kids at the beginning of season two, although given the casting confirmation it’s clear that we’ll see them as adults for most of the series. We can be pretty certain, however, that the first episode of the season will take place in the past regardless of whether or not they’re in child or adult bodies. The official Umbrella Academy instagram account posted a picture of the cover page for the first episode, titled “Right Back Where We Started.”
Most pressing, however, is the fact that the siblings need to deal with a hurt, hostile Vanya in order to ensure that she doesn’t cause the apocalypse once again with her newfound powers. The dynamic is fundamentally different -- at this point, the crew doesn’t really have much of a choice other than to cooperate. Luckily, it seems like Ben, the deceased sibling who communicates through Klaus, will take on more of a major role this season. David Castañeda, who plays Diego, told The Cheat Sheet that we’ll get to see more of what happens to Ben now given his larger role.
While season two may bear some similarities to the second volume of the comic, titled Dallas, it likely won’t strictly follow its storyline. Season one corresponds with the first volume of the comic, titled Apocalypse Suite, but bears multiple key differences while also incorporating certain elements (notably Hazel and Cha-Cha) from Dallas. At the end of Apocalypse Suite, the Umbrella Academy manages to save the world. In the Netflix series, they’re out of luck, that task still looms over their head.
That being said, showrunner Steve Blackman has previously stated that the goal isn’t to majorly diverge from the source material. “I like Gerard and Gabriel’s ideas so much, the goal is keep on trucking behind them, beside them,” Blackman told IndieWire. “Things will deviate, but the goal is to try to be true to the source material.”
Certain elements from Dallas, like the loss of Allison’s voice, seem likely to carry over to season two. That being said, Dallas takes place chronologically following Apocalypse Suite -- it’s unclear how to crew traveling to the past will play out in season two.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, get Streamail for more entertainment, and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.