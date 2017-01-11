Binge-Worthy Snacks for Your 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt' Binge

Netflix dropped all of Season 2 of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt today, and we believe in marathon viewing. To carbo-load for this endurance test, we found some super-sweet snacks and drinks inspired by the show's key characters.
Check out the whimsical recipes worthy of the UKS cast below -- and watch as we prove how easy they are to make. Hey, if candy for dinner is good enough for Kimmy, it's good enough for us.
Kimmy: Snickers bites with bourbon frosting
Sugar, sugar, a bit of booze, and some more sugar -- what else could Kimmy possibly want in a snack? This is definitely the sort of sweet treat she and her sisters dreamed about down in that doomsday bunker.
Titus: Grilled pineapple jalapeño margarita
After a long day of auditions -- and when he needs a break from all that pinot noir -- we can see Titus toasting to this spicy cocktail. It's got one hell of a twist, like beef jerky in a ball gown.
Lillian: Mac 'n' cheese-stuffed meatballs
Landlady Lillian is definitely hiding some secrets, so a food inside a food feels true to her character. Plus, you'll definitely want to lie down after eating these.
Jacqueline: Dill pickle martini
Mrs. Voorhees-White is totally the type to prefer a liquid lunch. Plus, pickles are packed with probiotics (say that 10 times fast) and antioxidants, so she can feel kind of like a role model while slurping these down.
Bonus: Bourbon-fried Twinkies
If UKS had an overall spirit food, it would be this. We can feel our arteries clogging just watching the video.
