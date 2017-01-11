The 11 Most Underrated Horror Movies You Can Watch Right Now

Once upon a time, horror movies regularly ran in your local multiplex. But lately, newer high-quality horror flicks can be found on our televisions. It's a blessing and a curse, there's not that much room for independently produced films to scare crowds en masse at their local theaters, but we know there's always something to find on streaming sites and VOD rental platforms.
So here are 11 solid indie horror flicks that you can watch at home with all the lights off and junk food galore -- which some would argue is even better than going to a multiplex and dealing with jerks who talk during all the scary bits.
Bite (2015)
This one earned mixed reviews, but please save me a seat on the "really dug it" side of the equation. This freaky Canadian import is about a young woman who slowly transforms (more like "degenerates") into a she-creature after crossing paths with an exotic insect(ish thing). Toss in a few icky kills, a decent dosage of compelling subtext, some fine acting under tough circumstances, and more icky goo than any one film probably needs, and you're looking at a nasty yet darkly amusing horror flick that my mom wouldn't be able to sit through for more than nine minutes. Seth Brundle, on the other hand, would love it.
Stream it on: iTunes, Amazon
Bone Tomahawk (2015)
Sad but true: we don't get all that many horror/Western hybrids these days (or ever, really) so it's great to find a new one that not only works, but kicks butt under both genre headings. Bone Tomahawk is basically The Searchers meets The Hills Have Eyes, about a gang of well-intentioned townsfolk (led by Kurt Russell!) who head out to rescue a citizen who has been captured by a tribe of cannibalistic natives. Oddly literate for such a gruesome concoction, and that's only one of the flick's surprises.
Stream it on: Amazon Prime, iTunes, VOD
Cub (2014)
I included this Belgian film for three reasons: 1) it's a crafty, freaky, scary little movie, 2) it's available over on Shudder, a fantastic streaming service for Americans who crave nonstop horror cinema, and 3) it's a terrifying movie. Cub follows a scout troop that goes on a weekend camping trip, only to stumble across a rather unique psycho. Suffice it to say we won't be seeing an American remake of this one anytime soon.
Stream it on: Shudder, Amazon
The Hallow (2015)
Not to be confused with The Hollow, Hallow, or (God forbid) The Gallows, this low-key but eminently creepy offering from the UK focuses on a family deep in the woods who must contend with something... unnatural. It's a pretty straightforward campfire tale, so the less I divulge the better. Fine. You win. There are demons in that freaky forest. Hungry ones, too.
Stream it on: Netflix, iTunes, VOD
He Never Died (2015)
It's always fun when Henry Rollins pops up in a movie. The man has a natural intensity that's fascinating to watch, plus he's a lot funnier than we generally give him credit for. Rollins gives his best performance ever in the odd, fascinating He Never Died, which is sort of like a film noir-horror flick-crime story amalgam. The former Black Flag frontman plays a soft-spoken badass who simply cannot be killed (and the local criminal element knows, because its tried... more than once). Precisely how the man gained this immortality is a big reveal, and the explanation makes for one of the most interesting genre films in recent memory.
Stream it on: Netflix, iTunes, Amazon
Holidays (2016)
Like most horror anthologies, this holiday-themed collection is more or less a mixed bag. Luckily, the good stuff outweighs the weaker offerings by a decent margin. Highlights include a truly disturbing take on Mother's Day, a dark and unsettling tale about St. Patrick's Day, a dark, raunchy Halloween joke by Kevin Smith, and a broadly violent New Year's Eve date that plays a lot like a live-action Tom & Jerry cartoon.
Stream it on: iTunes, Amazon, VOD
Hush (2016)
This Netflix-exclusive is about an aurally challenged but entirely self-sufficient young woman who spends one horrific evening being stalked, chased, and terrorized by a mysterious psychopath. Refreshingly simple, cleverly efficient, and powerfully suspenseful, Hush will be certain to grace many a year-end top-10 list. (Top 10 horror movies, anyway.)
Stream it on: Netflix
The Invitation (2016)
Have you ever spent an evening at a dinner party from which you couldn't wait to escape? If so, you'll probably appreciate the escalating tensions of Karyn Kusama's thriller that deals with old friends, creepy cults, and an offer that (literally) cannot be refused. A strong cast and a clever screenplay keep The Invitation interesting during the slow-burn setup. When the finish line's in sight, it's a satisfying run of thrills and scares. And don't you dare turn it off before the final shot.
Stream it on: iTunes, Amazon, VOD
Nina Forever (2015)
Ghosts have a habit of popping up at the most unexpected moments. Poor, deceased Nina takes the cake: she only appears when her ex-boyfriend is about to have sex with someone else. This darkly funny and cleverly disturbing British release takes its bizarre premise to some unexpected places. Thanks to an unpredictable screenplay and some fantastic performances, it also manages to make a few compelling points about the nature of love, romance, and loyalty. Plus it's pretty gross (that's a good thing).
Stream it on: Sling TV, iTunes, Amazon, VOD
Southbound (2015)
Seems like there's always a new indie horror anthology hitting the VOD pipes every other week, but Southbound is the best one we've seen in a few years. Not only are the individual stories effective on their own, but the filmmakers figured out a crafty way to tie all the scary tales together into some sort of perpetual nightmare. (It'll make more sense after you watch the movie.)
Stream it on: iTunes, Amazon, VOD
We Are Still Here (2015)
Take a dash of 1970s-era ghost stories, a generous helping of Lucio Fulci love, and a handful of original, winning components, and that's pretty much the laid-back yet enjoyably spooky We Are Still Here in a nutshell. The plot may feel familiar -- a troubled family returns to a long-empty and isolated house in the woods -- but it also heads in some unexpected directions, delivering a generous portion of well-crafted chills.
Stream it on: Netflix, Shudder, iTunes, Amazon
