9 of the Best Underrated Shows on Hulu Right Now

Not every music legend gets their own biopic—and even if they do, they're not necessarily done well. Films and series focusing on rap icons are especially few and far between, but this Hulu Original aims to tell a detailed and honest story about the rise of the legendary hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan. Co-created by the group's own founder RZA, the series tracks their formation from coming up in Staten Island in the '90s, overwhelmed by the crack cocaine epidemic, to their first record deal. The cast is stacked with talented up-and-comers like Moonlight's Ashton Sanders as RZA and Shameik Moore as Raekwon, and fans will find themselves fascinated in Season 2 with accounts of how the group put together classic hits. Once the show hits its stride, it ain’t nothing ta fuck wit.