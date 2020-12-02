Russell Crowe's Road Rage Thriller 'Unhinged' Is the Sweatiest Movie of the Year

In most films, sweat is typically a sign of either athletic or sexual prowess. Think of Ben Stiller on the basketball court in Along Came Polly or William Hurt and Kathleen Turner in the bedroom in Body Heat. In Unhinged, which opens with Crowe rhythmically grunting and ceremoniously tossing his wedding ring over his shoulder in a moving display of divorced energy, the sweat itself, dripping off his beard and gathering in his armpits, becomes an essential part of Crowe's homicidal character. He sweats because he's angry and he's angry because he sweats. It's a tautology, a delicate dance between the glands and the emotions that's enhanced by Crowe's bear-like screen presence.



Why is The Man so angry? The movie features a credits sequence loaded up with chattering morning radio voiceover that attempts to give the film a gloss of social context: People are "losing self control" and there's a rise in "aggressive driving." We hear that it's "getting really bad out there" and that there could be an "impending collapse." The Man kills his wife and her unidentified lover in the opening of the movie, but the origin of his conflict with the film's protagonist Rachel (Caren Pistorius) could be the basis for a Curb Your Enthusiasm episode. Driving her Fornite-loving child to school and dealing with her own messy divorce, Rachel honks at The Man in a way that sets him off. "I don’t even get a courteous tap?" he asks, dripping with condescension.



Following the initial fender-bender, The Man turns into the walking personification of a specific strain of male entitlement and rage. He needs an "apology," which he repeatedly demands from Rachel, and he will use his misplaced sense of victimhood and grievance as an excuse to justify increasingly violent behavior. (Mild spoiler: This is "lighting your brother on fire while tied to a chair and shoving his body at a cop" behavior.) Loud and bloody, Unhinged draws from the rich lineage of classic truck thrillers, like Steven Spielberg's Duel and Jonathan Mostow's Breakdown, but it also plays like the inverse of this year's Zoomer nihilism portrait Spree, which found Joe Keery of Stranger Things murdering passengers to become an influencer. Admittedly, The Man feels like more of a LinkedIn guy, a sweaty hand reaching out from the void. Stay out of his lane.