Netflix's 'Unsolved Mysteries' Examines the Shocking Case of a Missing French Aristocrat

When firing up a new episode of Netflix's Unsolved Mysteries, the reboot of the long-running kitschy true-crime series, it's difficult to know what aspect of the case will remain "unsolved" by the end. Sometimes, the entire incident is seemingly inexplicable; on other occasions, most of the details get ironed out and you're left to puzzle over one lingering detail. The third episode "House of Terror," which focuses on the 2011 murder of an aristocratic family in the French city of Nantes, is a strange combination of both types of episodes, providing plenty of information about the case while denying the viewer any real sense of closure. The more you think about the last detail, the more the entire case opens up.

Inevitably, that queasy sense of unease has sent many amateur detectives to Reddit, where r/UnsolvedMysteries has become a hotbed for speculation about violent crime and its fallout. Most of the theorizing centers around one question: What happened to Xavier Dupont de Ligonnès? The ending of the episode suggests that he possibly got away with the unspeakable crime of killing his wife, Agnès, and their four children, Arthur, Thomas, Anne, and Benoit, who were all found shot to death with two bullets from a .22 rifle. The implication is he could be in Europe, Latin America -- or anywhere, really.

Xavier, the charming son of a Count and the patriarch of the Dupont de Ligonnès family, is the prime suspect in the episode, and director Clay Jeter carefully builds a case against him through the brisk 45 minutes. Through interviews with the police, neighbors, and family friends, including a charmingly chatty close associate of Xavier's, the episode painstakingly presents the timeline of the events: the strange letter claiming that Xavier was working for the DEA after the family suspiciously disappeared, the discovery of the bodies buried ritualistically, the hidden, ruinous financial troubles plaguing the family, and the ongoing hunt for Xavier. Motivations emerge. Details click into place. Towards the end of the episode, Xavier is compared to "a master chess player," always two steps ahead of those after him.