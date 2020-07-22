The Murder of Alonzo Brooks Is Being Reopened Thanks to Netflix's 'Unsolved Mysteries'

Weeks after the premiere of Unsolved Mysteries, the long-running true crime series recently rebooted for Netflix, there's been a new development in one of the cases. According to E! News, the body of Alonzo Brooks -- the 23-year-old found dead on May 1, 2004 following his disappearance after a party on April 3 -- was exhumed from a gravesite in Topeka, Kansas as part of an ongoing investigation into his death. His story was the focus of Unsolved Mysteries episode four, "No Ride Home," which looked at many of the discrepancies in the investigation.

The case was reopened by the FBI last year and is being looked at as a possible hate crime. "The body of Alonzo Brooks was exhumed today as part of the ongoing investigation," said a spokesperson for the Kansas City FBI to E! News when confirming the news.

This development arrives after the FBI announced they were offering a $100,000 reward for information related to Brooks' death in June 2020. “Likely multiple people know what happened that night in April 2004,” said U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister in a statement to People last month. “It is past time for the truth to come out. The code of silence must be broken. Alonzo’s family deserves to know the truth, and it is time for justice to be served.”