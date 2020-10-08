The Trailer for Netflix's 'Unsolved Mysteries' Volume 2 Promises More Nightmares

Unfortunately, there's no shortage of actual unsolved mysteries in the world, so it makes sense that the second season of Netflix's hit series Unsolved Mysteries will arrive less than a year after the reboot premiered on the platform earlier this summer. The first batch of episodes explored stories of murders, disappearances, and UFO sightings. Judging from the trailer, which Netflix just released, the new ones will dive into similarly unsettling material.

"You want answers, but you don't have any," says one of the interview subjects in the short clip, which teases creepy episode titles like "Washington Insider Murder," "Tsunami Spirits," "Lady in the Lake," and "Stolen Kids." Presumably, the show will keep the same format from the first season: lots of interviews, tastefully produced reenactments, and endings that leave you with more questions than answers. Get ready to do some sleuthing when the new episodes drop on October 19 on Netflix.