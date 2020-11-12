Entertainment Everything We Know About Netflix's 'Unsolved Mysteries' Volume 3 When will we get more new episodes?

When the reboot of Unsolved Mysteries premiered on Netflix earlier this year, it immediately shot to the top of the service's top ten most watched list and inspired heaps of wild speculation online. With only six episodes to watch, the most urgent question for many true crime obsessives was "When are we getting more?" Luckily, another batch of six episodes quickly dropped in October. But now anticipation sets in again: There's going to be more, right? While the second volume of episodes is still being picked apart , there's plenty to speculate about the potential future of the series. Will there be more aliens? Will they ever bring back "Lost Loves" or some of the other elements from the original series? Here's what we know about Volume 3.

Will there be an Unsolved Mysteries Volume 3? Given how popular Unsolved Mysteries appears to be—Netflix remains excessively tight-lipped about actual viewership data—it would be shocking if more episodes weren't on the way. But there hasn't been an official announcement regarding Volume 3 yet. In an interview with Newsweek, however, series creator Terry Dunn Meurer did say that the production team had plans for additional episodes. "We have thought about it," she said. "We have ideas. We have some really great stories that we feel are strong stories. So, we are ready to tackle that."

When will Netflix release Unsolved Mysteries Volume 3? Without an official announcement, it's hard to know when we might see more Unsolved Mysteries episodes. One thing feels certain: don't expect to see an additional six episodes to arrive after a few months like Volume 2 did. The wait for additional episodes will likely be a bit longer this time; it's possible that new episodes won't hit Netflix until 2022. Like most television shows, the production will be affected by the new demands of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has led to multiple delays and some cancellations . "Production is starting to come back and with a lot of COVID protocol for sure," Meurer told Newsweek. "It takes some time for us to develop the stories and scout the story's outline, the story's people before we actually go into production.

Didn't I hear something about an Unsolved Mysteries podcast? Sure did! In October, Deadline announced that the team behind the show struck a deal with the on-demand audio company Cadence13 to produce an Unsolved Mysteries podcast that will "present all new unsolved cases and take a deep dive into a specific story." According to the article, it's expected to launch in "early 2021." That's pretty soon, so get excited.

We'd like to think Robert Stack would be proud. Since the release of Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 1, over 5,000 tips have been submitted to https://t.co/Urc9xnDDVV. Together, we can help solve mysteries. #UnsolvedMysteries pic.twitter.com/0u8yKlayuM — Unsolved Mysteries (@Unsolved) October 29, 2020

Will Unsolved Mysteries do follow-ups on early episodes? Though the airing of Unsolved Mysteries has led to some developments in certain cases —and inspired lots of theories online—the new version of the show has yet to solve any cases. In the old version of the show, viewers would sometimes learn about those updates during an episode. If there were enough developments in a case to warrant a thorough update, it's possible Netflix could produce a new episode of follow-up material or simply split additional information into the end of the original episode. We'll have to wait and see—and, if you know something, submit any potential new evidence to the tips section of the Unsolved Mysteries website. Can you watch old Unsolved Mysteries episodes on Netflix? Unsolved Mysteries is one of Netflix's most popular shows, but the hundreds of old episodes, which aired on different channels with different hosts from 1987 to 2010, won't be hitting the streaming giant any time soon. Instead, you'll have to seek out the classic episodes on a number of other streaming sites like Amazon Prime , Hulu , Peacock , and Tubi. Luckily, figuring out what streaming service has old episodes of a show remains a solvable mystery.