Entertainment Netflix's Docuseries '(Un)Well' Tries to Debunk Controversial Health Fads Bee venom treatment, drinking breast milk, and other wellness fads are all examined without a real conclusion about whether they're healthy or not.

There’s no official research to back this up, but it’s probably safe to assume that most doctors would not recommend Netflix as a primary source of health information. But what do I know -- I’m not a doctor or clinical researcher! How can you judge whether my claim has merit, or is instead simply incendiary bait designed to drum up clicks, and therefore recognition, and therefore fame, and therefore money and power? Netflix’s six-part docuseries, ominously titled (Un)well, purports to take on a range of suspect health practices, though the only time it seems to come down on one side or another of these controversial treatments is during the title sequence, which says the global wellness industry is “worth trillions” before the voiceover asks, “Are we really getting… well?” The suggestion of “false promises” gives you a hint as to what the documentarians think. The reality of the series is much less clear and much less salacious, which once again leads Netflix into muddy health waters. It must be difficult to be a data-driven tech giant looking to expand infinitely into all types of content, everywhere, all the time, until eventually everyone on Earth is a Netflix subscriber. Generating controversy, or attempting to cover controversial subjects, is a time-tested tactic for attracting new viewers, but as Netflix grows, the platform must approach controversial topics (alternative wellness, especially) with the intent to “entertain and inform,” in that order. Netflix will never produce a health docuseries that tells you to eat a balanced diet of mostly plants, exercise regularly, avoid smoking and drinking too much, and so on and so forth. That’s boring as fuck!

As a result, (Un)well comes off as wishy-washy, with personal anecdotes of success countered by skeptical scientists and doctors, neither very convincing in totality. In every case, it’s never clear how widespread or how harmful the six treatments -- essential oils, tantric sex, breast milk, fasting, ayahuasca, and bee venom -- are, but the general conclusion seems to be common sense: They may sound weird, there’s limited evidence about their efficacy, but in moderation they’re probably not going to hurt you. Deepening your intimacy levels may lead to better sex, but allowing a self-proclaimed guru to give you a "yoni massage" (also explored in Gwenyth Paltrow's Goop Lab series) might not. A daylong fast is less dangerous than a 28-day water-only fast. A bee sting isn't all that bad, unless you're allergic and go into anaphylactic shock. Not exactly groundbreaking. In the past, Netflix has been more willing to play fast and loose with health content, occasionally raising more serious concerns, as was the case when the platform decided to remove the documentary Root Cause in 2019 because it claimed root canals cause cancer. Like most media platforms, Netflix’s evolution into global behemoth has made it more cautious with what it disseminates -- I remember watching a documentary about a remarkable doctor named Stanislaw Burzynski who had discovered a groundbreaking cure for cancer in antineoplastons. It played like an advertisement for Burzynski’s clinic, dismissing most criticism along the way; sure enough, he’s been sanctioned by the Texas Medical Board and has a long history of legal and ethical charges against him. If I had cancer and watched this documentary, however, I might be inclined to raise thousands of dollars to participate in one of his antineoplaston trials. Still on Netflix are Maria Shriver's Take Your Pills, which questions the efficacy and widespread prescription of Adderall for ADHD, and Joaquin Phoenix's What the Health, which stridently advocates for veganism to the point of claiming eggs give you cancer. These kinds of movies and shows generate controversy and views in equal measure; if Netflix were merely a platform, it might get away with featuring questionable advice masquerading as documentary. But no, the company also wants to be a studio, a producer of content, raising the standard both for what it makes and what it carries, since an average user may not be able to distinguish between a "Netflix documentary" and "a documentary available on Netflix." There's also the question of prestige; can a studio that propagates fringe health content continue to be a perennial Oscar contender? On the other hand, do we really want Netflix suppressing dissenting voices? Advocates of outrageous, strange, and sometimes dangerous medical treatments will often cite the story of Ignác Semmelweis to plant a seed of uncertainty in the most dogged skeptic’s brain. Semmelweis was a Hungarian doctor who in the mid-1800s reduced mortality in new mothers at his hospital from around 15% to less than 1%, simply by requiring handwashing and cleansing of tools in an era when such practices were not widely in use. Rather than giving him a medal for his achievement, the medical establishment of the day derided him, ignored him, and allowed hubris to prevent them from saving lives. Semmelweis died in an insane asylum after a wound suffered during a beating by the guards turned gangrenous. A mere 170 years later -- microscopic in anthropological timescales -- pretty much everyone agrees that moving between autopsies and births is absurdly disgusting, let alone doing so without washing your hands. So don't be so quick to dismiss drinking breast milk to treat prostate cancer!

What makes (Un)well -- and the wellness industry, more generally -- so unsettling is not the treatments themselves, squirm-inducing though they may be. It's the current of total desperation that drives people to seek out seemingly insane cures that are unlikely to alleviate their conditions. The idea that it’s CRAZY for someone to take a South American drug that makes you puke your guts out before sending you on a psychedelic existential journey to unearth your deepest-rooted trauma falls apart against the backdrop of the American healthcare reality. For years, virtually anyone could walk into a doctor's office and just ask for a bottle of supercharged opioids, drugs that kill thousands of people every year. The global wellness industry may be worth trillions, but so are the insurance and pharmaceutical industries. Drinking breast milk to treat prostate cancer is bizarre, but so is agreeing to blast yourself with radiation until you're incontinent and impotent. A trip to the hospital can bankrupt an entire family, and treatment for chronic conditions is out of the question for good portions of the population. If you're as lucky as the woman who runs a bee sting therapy group, you can blow through $160,000 in treatments for chronic Lyme disease (a condition some doctors think doesn't really exist) before turning to bee venom. On top of it all, America continues to suffer from higher disease rates than other similarly developed countries, especially when it comes to chronic conditions like diabetes and obesity. Before you laugh off claims that essential oils can cure all sorts of conditions (which, sure, they probably can't), remember that totally normal care totally normalized its own failures. Most people don't have the luxury of spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on mainstream medicine, let alone alternative wellness. Cancer treatment has improved by leaps and bounds in the course of just a few decades, but for some, ingesting poisonous chemicals that kill both healthy and cancerous cells doesn't sound appealing when the result may still be death. On the less extreme side, is fasting during chemotherapy worse for the body than eating all the sugar and fast food you want to "keep the weight on," as many doctors suggest? A scholarly paper sums up the solution to the nation’s healthcare crisis as requiring “a major reduction in clinical interventions, so many of which are questionable, useless, or even harmful.” (Un)well allows the voices of the desperate to explain why they've sought out tantric sex, or bee stings, or whatever, but exploring the cause of the desperation is essential to understanding the rise of wellness culture. Given what we know about acceptable Western medicine, it's no wonder people start looking for treatment in strange places. Still, it's probably not best to treat Netflix as a source of medical info, even if the six subjects featured in (Un)well are relatively tame by wellness standards. Essential oils are offensive because they’re used in pyramid schemes, not because they’re wreaking physical havoc on the population. Drinking breast milk or going to a tantric sex retreat may sound pretty wacky, but they’re nothing compared to coffee enemas and vaginal steaming. There probably won’t be too many people who start raising bees for self-administered stings after watching this documentary. But if someone is suffering – and doctors haven’t been able to help – can you really blame them for turning to unusual treatments, or even a streaming service, for information, entertainment, AND advice? After all, in America a month of Netflix is way cheaper than going to the doctor, even with insurance.

