Despite Its Low Rotten Tomatoes Score, 'Uptown Girls' Is an '00s Classic

That's exactly what critics at the time didn't understand about the movie, though: They panned it, deeming it too sweet for its own good. Today, it holds a mere 14% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Its original critics (primarily older and/or white men) could use a lesson from Murphy's Molly Gunn to lighten up, though: Were you to accept that this is a story largely about embracing girlhood, even as an adult, with all of its wonder, instead of holding the film's eccentricities against it, you'd see this is a sugar rush that's intentional and exceptionally worth the buzz. The flick is a downright confectionary -- even more so now because of how endearingly cemented in the aughties it is.

Despite the negative reviews, Uptown Girls has become an aughts classic. It may not be remembered as often as other hits from the period, like School of Rock or Holes, but it was and still is beloved by those who grew up on its shameless joy. (Just check the 2000smeme accounts on Instagram: The nostalgia is real.) The story, of a kid teaching a grown-up a thing about life and vice versa, might be predictable, but its optimistic, fairytale attitude about the possibilities of life when you allow yourself live like a child is hard to come by in movies today. As you may recall Fanning's great line as Loraine "Ray" Schleine, "Act your age, not your shoe size." This is about an immature 22 year old brightening up the rigid life of a young Upper East Sider, and with Yakin's direction that makes the film unfold like a storybook, the giddy sequences of the pair traipsing across NYC, and Murphy's infectious performance that imbues Molly with a girlish liveliness, Uptown Girls can't help but make you long for a bit of that whimsy in your own life.