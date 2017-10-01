Urban Legends: A Month-Long Dive Into the Creepy Stories We Love

Maybe you've heard this story before, with a different middle or ending. Maybe the semi-truck is a sedan and the highway exit is a gas station where the attendant inside tells her about the killer in the car, who's not holding a knife but an axe or who doesn't have a weapon at all but is a deranged escapee from the local insane asylum. Or maybe you saw a version of this in the movie Halloween, where the woman doesn't make it out alive. That's the beauty of a story like this: it can be amended at will to spook friends around the campfire, entertain horror fans at the cineplex, and endlessly haunt your dreams.
So, appropriately for the month of October, we're presenting a collection of articles that examine urban legends of all kinds. While few of our explorations detail the exploits of axe murders, and most don't involve frantic women or truck drivers, we wanted to figure out how creepy stories like these get passed around. We dive into how regional sensibilities influence the stories it tells and how the childhood institutions known as slumber parties spread these tales. We investigate the Internet's rise as a bastion for myth telling, be it a string-boarded fan theory with little evidence rooted in reality or the story of a time traveling future dweller who came back to post on early 2000s message boards. And we'll bust open some of our most societally-entrenched conspiracy theories (and, yes, that includes the Illuminati).
One piece of advice: Do not, under any circumstance, let the Black-Eyed Children into your home.
Every locale spins its own tall tales, believable or not, that get passed down through generations. We hunted down the spookiest urban legend in every single state.
The internet keeps obsessing over the unsubstantiated rumor that Disney is opening a theme park to showcase all of its animated villains. Here's the story of how the concept gained momentum and why its unlikely future only ensures that the dream won't die.
Eating a pack of Pop Rocks and drinking a six-pack of Coca-Cola didn't kill Johnny Gilchrist, even though everyone thinks it did. In fact, he's totally fine (and we talked to him). The only victim of the legend that wouldn't go away? Pop Rocks.