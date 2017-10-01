Entertainment

Urban Legends: A Month-Long Dive Into the Creepy Stories We Love

Evan Lockhart & Daniel Fishel/Thrillist

Daniel Fishel / Thrillist
s the story goes, a woman is driving home at night when, suddenly, a semi-truck behind her flashes on its bright lights. The woman winces, momentarily blinded and annoyed, but keeps on as normal. Except the truck does it again. And again. The driver closes the gap between the woman's rear bumper and the semi's grille, and she begins to panic. The semi flashes its lights relentlessly, even following her as she exits the highway and approaches her house. She begins to think she's going to die. If she could only reach her driveway and call for help…
She spills out of her car and stumbles toward her front door, screaming for someone, anyone, please. The truck driver, a broad-shouldered man, gets out of his rig, lumbers to her car and rips open the back door behind the driver's seat. A man, catatonic and clutching a cleaver in his hand, slumps onto the gravel driveway. The truck driver kicks away the knife and, throwing his weight on the other man, tells the woman to go call the police. Running inside for her telephone, the woman realizes that the truck driver was keeping her alive by flashing his brights when he saw her would-be killer emerge from the back seat, tamping him back down into the shadows.

Maybe you've heard this story before, with a different middle or ending. Maybe the semi-truck is a sedan and the highway exit is a gas station where the attendant inside tells her about the killer in the car, who's not holding a knife but an axe or who doesn't have a weapon at all but is a deranged escapee from the local insane asylum. Or maybe you saw a version of this in the movie Halloween, where the woman doesn't make it out alive. That's the beauty of a story like this: it can be amended at will to spook friends around the campfire, entertain horror fans at the cineplex, and endlessly haunt your dreams.

So, appropriately for the month of October, we're presenting a collection of articles that examine urban legends of all kinds. While few of our explorations detail the exploits of axe murders, and most don't involve frantic women or truck drivers, we wanted to figure out how creepy stories like these get passed around. We dive into how regional sensibilities influence the stories it tells and how the childhood institutions known as slumber parties spread these tales. We investigate the Internet's rise as a bastion for myth telling, be it a string-boarded fan theory with little evidence rooted in reality or the story of a time traveling future dweller who came back to post on early 2000s message boards. And we'll bust open some of our most societally-entrenched conspiracy theories (and, yes, that includes the Illuminati).

One piece of advice: Do not, under any circumstance, let the Black-Eyed Children into your home.

DANIEL FISHEL/THRILLIST
50 States, 50 Urban Legends
All creepy.
By Thrillist Features

Every locale spins its own tall tales, believable or not, that get passed down through generations. We hunted down the spookiest urban legend in every single state.

DANIEL FISHEL/THRILLIST
No Heroes Allowed
The dark Disney park that never was.
By Drew Taylor

The internet keeps obsessing over the unsubstantiated rumor that Disney is opening a theme park to showcase all of its animated villains. Here's the story of how the concept gained momentum and why its unlikely future only ensures that the dream won't die.

DANIEL FISHEL/THRILLIST
Mikey Is Alive!
Checking in with the Life cereal kid.
By Natalie O'Neill

Eating a pack of Pop Rocks and drinking a six-pack of Coca-Cola didn't kill Johnny Gilchrist, even though everyone thinks it did. In fact, he's totally fine (and we talked to him). The only victim of the legend that wouldn't go away? Pop Rocks.

Editors: John Sellers, Matt Patches, and Leanne Butkovic
Copy Editors: James Chrisman and Will Robinson
Production Assistants: Eliza Dumais and Amy Schulman
Designer: Daniel Fishel
Writers: Janelle Albukhari, Sylvie Borschel, Wil Fulton, Andy Kryza, Matt Lynch, Natalie O'Neill, Dustin Nelson, Alex Robinson, Tanner Saunders, and Drew Taylor