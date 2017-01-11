Usain Bolt to World: 'I Am Not a Morning Person'

The fastest man in the world is also the most relatable.

After Usain Bolt won his 200m heat to advance to the semifinals, NBC caught up with the Jamaican runner to squeeze out any quotes they could. Hey, sprinters sprint for gold, TV interviews interview legendary sprinters for gold. And honestly, we want to hear whatever the man has to say.

So does Bolt think he could go under his world record in the 200m? Just so it's clear: the man is quick but he can't break the barrier of space-time to see the future. Bolt entertained the question anyway.

"I think the second round determines that," he said, catching his breath after coming in 15th with a 20.28s time. "After the semifinals, I can tell what shape I'm in, how I'm feeling. But I knew the first round was going to be rough; it was in the sun, early morning... I'm not a morning person."