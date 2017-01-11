23 Things You Didn't Know About Usain Bolt

Rio 2016! It's a showcase for the triumph of the human spirit, opportunity for the world's top athletes to have all the sex, and a possible looming health disaster of epic proportions. High jump over here for all of Thrillist's coverage of the games, and the games beyond the games.

Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt shot to global superstardom after his absolutely insane 100m finish and two other stupefying gold-medal performances at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, and he currently stands as one of those rare living legends who transcends his sport. Much of his fame can be chalked up to his gold-medal count (seven, after also sweeping the sprints at the 2012 London Games and winning another gold in 100m in Rio) and the world records he holds (the 100m, 200m, and 4 x 100m relay), but don't forget about that famous pose.