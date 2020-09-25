The Ending of Amazon's 'Utopia' Sets Up an Even More Mysterious Season 2

So one group rushes off to stop the shipment of the second virus marketed as a vaccine, while Desmin Borges' Wilson Wilson stays behind to force a confession out of Christie. Jessica Hyde, meanwhile, goes back to "Home," which is, yes, both her home and also Christie's creepy compound of orphaned children who all act according to the "purpose" he gives them.

Christie then explains his plot: Release a flu that targets American children and force people to clamor for a vaccine, which will not actually cure said flu, but instead inject these kids with another virus that will sterilize them, essentially stopping population growth for generations to come. So, yes, he's one of those environmentalists gone mad that have been seemingly popping up in pop culture a lot these days. Their missions are honorable, but their methods are deplorable. As I said, he's Thanos-ing.

Everyone's doing a Thanos these days. Yes, when it's revealed what evil plan Kevin Christie (John Cusack) has in mind during finale of Utopia , it will sound a little like another big bad's plot. But the twists in Amazon's new conspiratorial comic-book series keep coming, setting up another season. Throughout the eight episodes of Gillian Flynn's remake of the British project of the same name, the gang of ragtag conspiracy theory nerds, led by actual real-life comic book heroine Jessica Hyde (Sasha Lane) and joined by conned scientist Michael Stearns (Rainn Wilson), have been on the hunt for the elusive "Mr. Rabbit." To viewers, it was pretty obvious that this nefarious agent was likely pharmaceutical/tech CEO Christie all along. He lands on the doorstep of our ostensible heroes, bound in duct tape, delivered to those who are pursuing him by his errand boy Arby (Christopher Denham).

The heist to break into Christie's facility goes off without a hitch, but it's when the crew leaves that you start to realize there will not be a clear ending to this saga. While gleefully running, Grant (Javon 'Wanna' Walton) is apprehended by police, assumed to be the assailant in a mass shooting for which Christie framed him. Though Stearns said he was going to destroy all the eggs carrying Christie's virus, he actually took one for safe keeping. And Wilson did not end up getting Christie to spill and commit suicide. Instead, he seemingly teamed up with him, which Becky (Ashleigh LaThrop) learns when they pick her up after she runs from the cops.

But the biggest surprise is what happens when Jessica arrives home. In her idyllic but creepy bedroom, she's met by Agent Katherine Milner (Sonja Sohn). Milner worked with Jessica's father in Homeland's biological crime unit, and is depicted as her "blue fairy" in the comic book. When Wilson and Jessica visit Milner, she pleads ignorant as to what is going on. But Milner is clearly not some guardian angel. In fact, she's the mastermind behind some bigger plot, and now she has Jessica in her clutches. "We're not just going to save the world, we're going to rebirth it," she says, describing her plan for "Utopia," wherein humans are "freed from their biological shortcomings and impulses." As for Jessica, we discover in the last moments that her back is tattooed with what are presumably inoculations to all kinds of viruses. And her father? Well, he's in the basement scrawling more comic book pages.

If you are aware of the British version of the series, you know that "Milner" is a name that should send up some red flags. Without spoiling anything, that character becomes a major part of the narrative in the UK and it seems like that's what's in the works here as well.

So what does this all mean? The final turns of the screw offset any disappointment that Christie's plan was a little, well, obvious, but also mean that the finale doesn't really satisfy in any major way considering you'll have to wait for more mysteries to be untangled in the coming season. (That is, if Amazon decides to renew it.)

Utopia is just one of the many projects out this year that gets points for eerie relevancy, what with its focus on terrifyingly frightening pandemics. With that said, the big reveals seem to almost frustratingly confirm the worst theories about what is happening right now. It's hard to blame the show for that. How could Flynn, who has been working on the project for six years, have known the insane state of the world? The benefit of a potential Season 2 is seeing how a writer of Flynn's talents responds to the way her work has and hasn't tapped into the current moment. We'll just have to wait and see.