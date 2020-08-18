The Trailer for Amazon's Mystery Series 'Utopia' Teases the End of the World

If you're tired of reading and watching the news about the real global pandemic, why not kick back and relax with a new television series chronicling the rise of a fictional global pandemic? That's the potentially risky bet Amazon is making with Utopia, a long-in-development remake of a beloved British series about a comic book that may or may not predict the future. The trailer teases an apocalypse with jokes -- and a little bit of R.E.M. to sell the chaos.

Starring John Cusack and Rainn Wilson, the American version of Utopia comes from Gone Girl and Sharp Objects writer Gillian Flynn, who initially set up the show at HBO with director David Fincher attached to direct back in 2014. While Fincher is no longer involved with the project, the trailer does have a healthy mix of the disturbing and the sardonic, pinging between images of "viruses" and "bio-warfare" as characters trade quips and walk away from explosions.

Presumably, these comic book nerds will start to unravel some rather serious shit. Will it be a worthy slice of escapism or a grim reminder of reality? We'll have to wait until September 25 when the series arrives on Amazon.