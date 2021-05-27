Entertainment Uzo Aduba Tackles the Future of Mental Health Care in HBO Max's 'In Treatment' Reboot The 'Orange Is the New Black' star takes over as therapist in the rebooted series 'In Treatment.'

HBO

In Uzo Aduba's breakout role on Orange Is the New Black, she played Suzanne "Crazy Eyes" Warren. This is to say, Aduba has thought a lot about the portrayal of mental health struggles on screen. Now she's applying that to her latest role: Dr. Brooke Lawrence, the therapist in HBO Max's new season of In Treatment. For three seasons starting in 2008, the series, an adaptation of an Israeli format, featured Gabriel Byrne as Dr. Paul Weston who saw patients while dealing with his own emotional trials. While Weston exists in the world of the reboot, the show, executive produced by Jennifer Schuur and Joshua Allen, is squarely focused on Brooke. Existing in a semi-post-pandemic world, she sees her clients from her gorgeous Los Angeles home, though not entirely in person. Eladio—a caretaker for a wealthy family, played by In the Heights' Anthony Ramos—consults her via computer screen. While at first Brooke's role seems entirely reactive, it eventually becomes clear how each patient reflects her own psyche and the secrets she's hiding. And the series moves fast: Four episodes drop each week of its run on Sunday and Monday nights. Aduba spoke to Thrillist via Zoom about her approach to Brooke and the significance of playing a Black woman in her character's position, Brooke's gorgeous LA home, and the staying power of online therapy.

Thrillist: What was your first impression of Brooke and how did you start prepping to play her?

Uzo Aduba: Follow me here, Esther. Are you buckled in? My first impressions were she's trying to sort through her pain and her loss. She's lost track of her pain, but has been charged with helping other people through theirs. The thing that rang out to me was this question of: How do people end up in therapy? Why do people go to therapy? Why do people seek treatment? Why do people seek help? And it was this interesting thing watching people already post-decision—or whatever was decided for them, whether it was the system decided for Colin [John Benjamin Hickey], Laila's grandmother decided for her [Quintessa Swindell], or Eladio choosing to go. But we are not tracking that decision. We're starting just after it in those characters. And then here, we're watching a person, in Brooke, before the decision. We're watching what life looks like before treatment in her, and then we're watching their lives in treatment. And I thought that was a fascinating aspect that drew me to the show. Another piece that was really interesting was I just, even though we've had probably at this time countless shows and movies about mental health, I couldn't think of anywhere someone like me sat in this space or patients like the ones we have on the show sitting in those chairs. In 2018, Aisha Harris wrote an essay for Slate charting the trope of the Black female therapist emerging and taking care of largely white characters, but not really having an internal life of her own. And obviously, Brooke stands in counter to that.

I was not aware of the trope, but as you've now pointed it out to me, my brain just like cycled through, like, "huh, fair." What I was more in tune with was the trope of the "strong Black woman." I was more familiar with that and how to be strong one has to have experienced weakness; to be held, one has to have felt untethered at points. Not having had the opportunity to see that side of it before, traditionally always seeing a very strong Black woman, the trope without the balance of what caused her to be strong. I thought that it was interesting how this show gave equal time to both her strength and vulnerabilities. In your role on Orange Is the New Black, you played someone who was struggling with her mental health. Can you talk about your experiences approaching the subject through these different characters?

It's a great question. I've been involved in the conversation of mental health previously with Orange, just sitting in a different chair than what I occupy now. And I'm actually really grateful to have had that time in that chair for seven seasons; to have played a character who has a name that, of course, is so fun to say for a lot of people, but being the character, playing that role, that's not so fun and funny in her mind and [she has] a larger identity beyond that thing. And I think that came into play here with In Treatment—and just for life thinking about mental health in general—whatever it is that these patients are confronting and dealing with in their life, it is not the singular identity for who they are, and remembering that and keeping that front of mind. I think it also helped that, in conjunction, I was talking to my friend, who's a licensed psychotherapist, to remember that we're all dealing with something and that none of us are any one thing.

HBO Max

Did you have discussions with the executive producers at the beginning of this process about how the show would represent the pandemic?

Totally had those conversations. And I think it was a great device bringing in telehealth because telehealth is such a real thing that we're all dealing with right now. I think it was a really smart way of folding in the realities of a role right now. The show is in, what I call, "the season of pandemic" because you can't quite pin down: Are we still in pandemic? Are we post-pandemic? But what we know is that the world is different from before times. I thought that was a great way to signal that, that you could feel that even if we go back to life, it will still be a new normal of some kind. I don't imagine telehealth going away. There will still be a host of therapists who will probably continue treating people online. Brooke's house is an extraordinary set. How did that environment help you exist as Brooke?

First of all, I have to say, the thing that was talked about most, before I even started, was the house. "Have you seen your house? It's gorgeous. Oh, wait till you see it." I was like, I hope I like this house. And when I saw it I was like, "Oh my gosh! Have you seen my house?" But it did inform a lot for me about who this woman is and how she moves through the world because that in conjunction with the hair, makeup, and styling were in line. And then when you start to learn more about her childhood and her backstory, you realize—not to get like super actor-y—her spirit animal is a duck. Why a duck?

Because she's all calm on the surface of the water, but underneath she's just paddling. It looks like she's not doing anything, but she's working really hard to achieve that steadiness on the surface. And this idea of perfection really has reached to the insides of who she is: Not a thing out of place. What was your relationship to the original series?

When I got the job and I knew we were making a reboot, I was like, I don't even really know what a reboot means. Am I Paul Weston? I knew that I wasn't, that I was playing a new character, but the format was the same. I said to myself, OK, I think it's important for me to give space to that show because I love Gabriel and think he's phenomenally talented. I love Dianne Wiest, Hope Davis, and the countless other actors who are phenomenal on that show. I said, I'm not going to start watching now. I want to give the space to discover this woman and these characters independent of the previous iteration. I watched an episode when I read the script just for format. I was like, "Oh, OK. This is kind of like Frost/Nixon. Two people sitting down." That was my proximity to it. I knew that a torch was being passed and all I wanted, and I think everybody in our show wanted, to do was keep it aflame.

Want more Thrillist? Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, YouTube, TikTok, and Snapchat.