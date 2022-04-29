Vanessa Bayer Explains QVC to Us

Vanessa Bayer fell in love with home shopping when she was around 8 or 9 years old. "I watched QVC and I just would really marvel," she says. "I loved the products so much. And I loved the way that the hosts would talk about them and touch the products. I was very into the jewelry segments. They would, a lot of times, be selling herringbone, either bracelets or necklaces."

Now, in her new series I Love That for You, premiering on Showtime, she plays Joanna Gold, a childhood cancer survivor—which Bayer also is—who fulfills her dream of getting a job on a QVC-type channel. The hitch is: Just as she's about to get fired for flailing on air, she tells her boss (Jenifer Lewis) that she's currently undergoing cancer treatment. Encouraged to make her not-true personal struggles part of her broadcast, her sales start skyrocketing. She's pulled between keeping up the ruse and losing the one thing she's aspired to her entire life—after all she still wears the bracelet her parents bought her from the channel as a kid.

In honor of the debut we figured there was no one better equipped to explain the ins and outs of QVC, the home shopping network that has been going strong since 1986, than Bayer herself.

