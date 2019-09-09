The first Venom standalone movie was a lovable mess. The bar for an onscreen Venom was set pretty low (yes, we remember Spider-Man 3), but Tom Hardy's comedic performance and solid box-office performance made a strong case for a second movie. Luckily enough, we's going to get to see Tom Hardy take up the symbiote mantle once again in a sequel to Venom.
With all eyes over on Sony Universe of Marvel Characters (the SUMC, for short) following a botched deal between Disney and Sony that effectively booted Spider-Man out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it might be Venom’s time to shine after his critically panned debut. Here’s everything we know about Venom 2 thus far.
These Are the 3 Shows You Should Be Binging Right Now
When will Venom 2 hit theaters?
Venom 2 is currently slated for release on Oct. 2, 2020. Before that, however, Sony has another SUMC release: Morbius, a standalone film for the Spider-man vampire villain of the same name. That film, which stars Jared Leto, will hit theaters July 31, 2020, and is directed by Daniel Espinosa.
Who will be in the sequel's cast?
Tom Hardy will of course return as Eddie Brock. It’s unclear if he’ll plunge himself into a bath of lobsters this time around, but Hardy is sure to bring the same charm that almost made Venom a comedy to its sequel. Michelle Williams is also set to return as Anne Weying, Eddie’s ex-fiancée.
As promised via Venom’s mid-credits scene, Woody Harrelson will star as longtime Venom villain Cletus Kasady, a serial killer who will eventually become the symbiote villain known as Carnage.
Also sure to return is Venom’s extremely long tongue.
Past that, no other cast announcements have been made for the sequel. There have been wishful rumors of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man making an appearance in a Venom movie; while technically possible, it seems unlikely.
What’s the plot of Venom 2?
With Riz Ahmed’s Carlton Drake (who eventually fused with the symbiote Riot) out of the picture after, uh, exploding inside a spaceship towards the end of the first film, Eddie and Venom’s initial nemesis will most likely not be back. Luckily, Venom’s mid-credits scene was a strong indicator as to who was going to fill the villain void in the sequel.
Woody Harrelson’s new character, Cletus Kasady, was revealed in the scene. Brock, once again working as a journalist, interviews Kasady, a captured serial killer in prison. It’s creepy as hell, but there’s not much to go off of plot-wise other than Kasay’s promise that, “When I get out of here -- and I will -- there’s going to be carnage.”
That line is an on-the-nose reference that confirms Kasady’s identity. In the comics, he merges with a symbiote named Carnage, a kind of “offspring” that Venom shed once while breaking Brock out of prison. Carnage bonds on a deep level with Kasady, developing violent abilities that even Venom doesn’t possess. It’s uncertain how much of Carnage and Kasady’s storyline will be pulled for Venom 2, but we can be certain that it’s going to bloody and violent as all get out.
Who's involved with Venom 2?
In August, Sony announced that motion-capture legend turned filmmaker Andy Serkis would direct the sequel. Famous for his role as Gollum in the Lord of the Rings trilogy, Serkis takes over for Venom director Ruben Fleischer, who was thought to likely direct the sequel but instead directed the upcoming Zombieland 2. The script is being written by Kelly Marcel, who was part of the writing team for Venom. Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, and Amy Pascal are producing.
Is this the last Venom film?
The short answer: it’s uncertain. Tom Hardy is signed onto a three-picture contract with Sony. Given the commercial success of the film and Sony’s future plans for its Marvel characters, if the sequel does well Venom 3 doesn’t seem out of the realm of possibility.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, get Streamail for more entertainment, and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.