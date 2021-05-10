Venom Makes Waffles in the First 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' Trailer

Okay, we'll get to the more action-packed parts of the wonderfully bonkers Venom: Let There Be Carnage trailer that was released bright and early this Monday morning. But easily, EASILY, the highlight of this footage is the opening montage of friendly symbiote Venom attempting to make our downtrodden hero Eddie Brock breakfast while crooning "Let's Call the Whole Thing Off." Eddie just wants to drink some orange juice, but Venom causes chaos while fixing a heinous looking feast that involves waffles, eggs, at least one strawberry, Lucky Charms, and what looks like sausage. "YUMMY," Venom says. That's how we feel about this whole trailer.

The sequel to 2018's Venom, which introduced Tom Hardy's dare-we-say brilliant performance in the two roles of Eddie and Venom, is finally on the way after COVID delays. And, yes, eventually the trailer gets around to the main plot involving the menace of Woody Harrelson's Cletus Kasady and his evil symbiote Carnage, both of whom were teased in the first movie's post-credits scene. Harrelson smiles his way through his dialogue with deranged eyes appearing to match Hardy's energy. We also get brief looks at Naomie Harris' Shriek and the return of Michelle Williams as Eddie's ex Anne Weying. But also Venom wants chocolate. You see, there are levels to Venom: Let there Be Carnage.

The movie is directed by master of the mocap performance Andy Serkis and is due out September 24. Once again, we say, yummy.