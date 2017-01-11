Johnny Depp and Amber Heard Apologize for Australian Dog-Smuggling

Joyce was so infuriated by Depp and Heard's actions, he held a special press conference in which he called the couple out. "If we start letting movie stars, even though they've been the 'Sexiest Man Alive' twice, who come to our nation... well, why don't we just break the laws for everybody?" At the time, the Joyce threatened to euthanize the animals, as they weren't properly quarantined upon entry to the country.

Early on Monday, Heard faced Australian courts over the charge, where a judge placed the actress on a $1,000 "good behavior bond." After the decision, the couple released an apology video, which stresses the serious issue of Australian biosecurity. Arriving a few months after Depp appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where the actor described the entire incident as "funny," one might see the atonement as a kind of deadpan "FU."