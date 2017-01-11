Johnny Depp and Amber Heard Apologize for Australian Dog-Smuggling

Apparently, bureaucrats running Australia have a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to breaking the law -- even for three-time Oscar-nominated actors. In April 2015, Depp and his wife, actress Amber Heard, traveled there to film the fifth installment of Pirates of the Caribbean, and overlooked the necessary documentation required to declare their two teacup terriers, Boo and Pistol. When the country’s Minister of Agriculture, Barnaby Joyce, caught wind of the egregious offense, he slapped Heard with a "smuggling" illegal animals charge, a crime that carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.
Joyce was so infuriated by Depp and Heard's actions, he held a special press conference in which he called the couple out. "If we start letting movie stars, even though they've been the 'Sexiest Man Alive' twice, who come to our nation... well, why don't we just break the laws for everybody?" At the time, the Joyce threatened to euthanize the animals, as they weren't properly quarantined upon entry to the country.
Early on Monday, Heard faced Australian courts over the charge, where a judge placed the actress on a $1,000 "good behavior bond." After the decision, the couple released an apology video, which stresses the serious issue of Australian biosecurity. Arriving a few months after Depp appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where the actor described the entire incident as "funny," one might see the atonement as a kind of deadpan "FU."
Whatever the true intent, it's hilarious. Watch the video above, and remember: declare your pups the next time you go Down Under.
Matt Patches is Thrillist’s Entertainment Editor. He previously wrote for Grantland, Esquire.com, Vulture, The Hollywood Reporter, and The Guardian. His favorite movie of all time is Groundhog Day. Find him on Twitter @misterpatches.