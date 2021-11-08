Vin Diesel Wants Dwayne Johnson to Bury the People's Hatchet for the Sake of 'Fast 10'

It's an improbable amount of drama for a cast that repeatedly refers to itself on and offscreen as a family, but even the closest-knit families can still get contentious. Things have been quiet for a while, but over the weekend Vin Diesel fanned the flames once again with a post that I don't think any of us saw coming.

The Internet, and social media, specifically, has engineered a particular art of public shaming termed "the callout post," in which the poster airs grievances with the unfortunate subject of the post for all the world to see. If you're a Fast and Furious fan, or have paid at least some attention to the tangled web of alliances that is the Fast cast , you probably already know about the beef that launched a thousand pop-culture blogs, starting with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson referring to a then-unnamed Fast 8 co-star as a "candy-ass." Since then, we've found out that Vin Diesel was apparently the culprit, and that Tyrese Gibson also had a lot invested in the feud that basically shunted Johnson's character Special Agent Luke Hobbs into his own spinoff franchise—all through these men's preferred mode of communication: Instagram posts.

Starting by calling Johnson his "little brother" (lol), Diesel publicly requested that he return to the main series for the tenth installment (a.k.a. Fast 10, a.k.a. Fas10 Your Seatbelts (unofficially)) directed by Justin Lin due to come out in spring 2023. "Legacy awaits," he writes. "I told you years ago that I was going to fulfill my promise to Pablo [Paul Walker]. I swore that we would reach and manifest the best Fast in the finale that is 10!" He tells Johnson that "Hobbs can't be played by no other" and urges him to "rise to the occasion and fulfill your destiny." The fact that all of this is underneath a distorted screencap from Fast Five in which Diesel looks much bigger than famously huge Dwayne Johnson is the cherry on top.

Obviously this means that Luke Hobbs will be appearing in the tenth Fast and Furious movie—or at least that Vin Diesel really, really wants him to. So far, Johnson hasn't responded, likely busy promoting the most expensive Netflix movie of all time, Red Notice, but he does sorta seem like the type to eventually say something in kind, especially under so much public scrutiny. Did Vin Diesel just heal an infamous franchise rift with one post? Is social media that powerful? If Dominic Toretto had an Instagram, what would HE post on it? These are the questions we'll all be pondering while we wait to hear if these two aggressively amiable galoots are friends again.