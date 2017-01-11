23 Weird Things You Didn't Know About Vin Diesel

1. He changed his name when he was a bouncer in the '80s

You probably assumed Vin Diesel's real name wasn't Vin Diesel, right? That would be a little too badass. Turns out his real name is Mark Sinclair, which is still pretty badass. The name change occurred when he was working at New York's famous Chelsea nightclub, The Tunnel. So, if you were an asshole at The Tunnel, you might've gotten kicked out by a young Xander Cage.

2. His mother was an astrologer, but she never did his chart

Diesel is a mystical guy, so it's not surprising that his mother was in tune with celestial movements. But did she give him any career advice based on his sign? "She said she was too close to me to do an unbiased chart," he told USA Today. Damn, that's cold. She could've warned him not to make Babylon A.D.!

