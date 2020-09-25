Vin Diesel's New Track Is a Late Entry to the Song of the Summer

Vin Diesel is on Spotify now. The Fast and Furious star has always been one of those tough-looking dudes who's not-so-secretly just a huge softie, and this week he released his first-ever single, a late summer (okay, early fall) bop. "Feel Like I Do" debuted on The Kelly Clarkson Show, where human-sized screens projected videos of fans listening from home, weaving back and forth in their "seats" amongst the socially distanced audience.

Diesel's new song was produced, somewhat unexpectedly, by Norwegian DJ and producer Kygo, whom Diesel referred to as "one of the people that first believed in me" in his introduction to the song. Believed in his... acting? Believed in his singing? We'll never know. As far as why Diesel has chosen to add original music to his repertoire, he explained that, given that most Hollywood productions are still on hold while we ride out this pandemic, he needed to find another creative outlet. What better way to spend your time in quarantine than recording a pop song?

The song is… good! It seems to be about wistfully wanting to hang out with someone you find attractive at the club, which is a feeling we can all relate to, especially in a time when we're still not really allowed to do that. "I don't know you, but it feels like I do," Diesel croons. Ja feel. No word yet on whether he'll make Pitchfork's Best New Music, but here's hoping.