What Are Vine Stars Doing Now That Vine Is Dead? Freaking Out.

Conclusion: I can't stop looking at this picture of Logan Paul

To the extent that there are any answers about what happens next for Vine stars, they might be found in a picture of Logan Paul. It’s not a loop or Snap or video. It does not move. It sits there. It is old tech. Pre-Vine tech. No matter. The picture is everything. I can't stop staring at it. It is the millennial equivalent of the lava lamp. The picture explains why the Vine star-turned-would-be actor is so confident these days, and why many others aren't.

In it, he is shirtless, which is maybe the least surprising or mesmerizing thing about it. There are abs in the picture. So many abs. Lots of abs. Again, not the most surprising or mesmerizing thing. He is tan -- a mop of brown-blond hair atop his smiling, squinting, happy, handsome head – and a parrot is perched on the left index finger of his extended left arm. Which is also not the... you get it. Here's the reveal: Behind him, and behind the parrot, is ANOTHER GODDAMN PARROT. This one is painted and framed and hung on a wall. It is peering at Paul and the finger parrot. It is peering at us. Judging. Surely, judging. It may or may not be a portrait of the real fucking finger parrot. Who can tell? I am not a parrot expert and you are not a parrot expert and also it does not matter. (But I'm pretty sure it's the same parrot because by now I am surely a parrot expert.) The photo is everything you need to know about what's already happened and what happens next.



There is no metric or math to explain why the picture is captivating. (Except perhaps: Parrot + shirtless bro + another parrot = eyeball paralysis.) It just is. You know it when you look at it, and Paul knows it, which is the point. The knowing. Here. Here are things that are visually interesting. I made them. Look at them. Marvel at them. Pay me for them. He's good at it, wrapping his hands around abstract weirdness and making it conform to shapes that yield money. How can you not look at that photo? How can you not look at him? How can you not think that, when he says he wants to become the biggest entertainer in the world, what he's actually saying is he'll keep finding ways to make people ogle him? We can dissect the power of platforms all we want. But, really, that's all that ever mattered to Paul and his contemporaries: all those eyeballs, locked on them, in what they hope is an endless loop.