Watch Beyoncé's Showstopping Performance from the MTV VMAs

The Beyhive was right: Beyoncé attended the MTV VMAs not just as a guest, but also as a performer. The singer took center stage at Madison Square Garden on Sunday night for more than 15 minutes, with a surprise medley of Lemonade cuts that included "Pray You Catch Me," "Hold Up," "Sorry," "Don't Hurt Yourself," and "Formation."
It was the showstopping moment of the night. (Don't worry, Kanye is fine with this.) Bey's set, which sought to re-create her wildly popular visual album, featured regal costume changes, flawless choreography, pyro magic, some random photobombing, and, yeah, a friggin' baseball bat. It also ended with a tribute to Prince or feminism. Or both. Watch the full thing above.
On the awards front, Beyoncé's videos had nabbed nominations in 11 categories. She snagged kudos throughout the night for Best Female Video ("Hold Up") and Breakthrough Long Form Video (Lemonade). Lemonade also fared very well in the professional categories. Most notably, though, Bey and her "Formation" visuals won the Moonman for Video of the Year. "I'd like to thank my beautiful daughter and my incredible husband for all of their support," she said, after accepting the award from Jimmy Fallon (watch below). "I dedicate this award to the people of New Orleans."
For more from the VMAs, head here.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.