The 2016 VMAs: What to Know and How to Watch

The 33rd MTV VMAs kicks off in a few hours, with promises of Bad Girl RiRi, Britney Spears, and at least four minutes of unfiltered Kanye West. The night is supposed to be about honoring music videos and artists' accomplishments within the medium, but that's not entirely why people watch.

Yeah, this is the aging-but-still-necessary pop-culture shindig with all the Moonmen. It's also the one that provides memorable live performances and spontaneous moments. (Recall: this is the awards show that gave us the Yeezy-Swift feud and the Miley-Nicki tiff.) "Hotline Bling" has already been nominated more times than it should have (see below), so with that as an omen, fresh viral highlights and lowlights loom.