Virtual-Reality Porn, Explained by the Porn Star Who Shoots It

When you're early to the VR porn party, you wait for the industry to catch up

"When we did the live-cam thing with the green screen… we realized there were a lot of problems for the performers themselves... I can't ask a veteran performer to give up her whole revenue stream and come and cam in VR and give up all of her existing clients. She has to cater to those clients; she has to keep working with them to keep them. So we found a way to do this in a way that allows her to maintain her current clientele, while also appealing to the VR fanbase, and while also shooting her own VR 360 content, and 2D content.

"Helping performers succeed and become their own entrepreneurs is really important to me. We get paid a day rate. We don't get residuals. That's what we're working on. What we're doing with the new VRTube Live program is, instead of having a bunch of rich white dudes profiting off of sex workers, we're giving performers the option to enter the VR sphere on their own, without having to go through a studio. At this point, if you're a performer, and you want to do a VR performance, you basically have to go through a studio. You have to find someone who has the equipment, and the post-production technology, and the software, everything. But with this? It's very easy for a performer to make her own content, and sell it, and benefit that way.