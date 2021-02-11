Michelle Obama's New Netflix Series 'Waffles + Mochi' Looks Absolutely Adorable

The description for Michelle Obama's new Netflix show is a little Mad Libs-y: Former First Lady Michelle Obama is starring in a cooking-slash-food-slash-travel show with two puppets named Waffles and Mochi, as well as a ton of celebrity guests, among them famous chefs and Jack Black. But we must admit that the first trailer for the aptly named Waffles + Mochi looks like an absolute delight.

As part of the Obamas' deal with Netflix—which has already produced the 2019 documentary American Factory and last year's Becoming following the former First Lady on her book tour—the goal of Waffles + Mochi is to teach kids about food and eating healthy, but, frankly, this looks highly entertaining regardless of your age. Our puppet friends travel the globe meeting up with the likes of Samin Nosrat and Massimo Bottura to get some lessons in cuisine and culture. They also hang out with Gaten Matarazzo from Stranger Things, Rashida Jones, Common, and Zach Galifianakis. It all looks extremely cute (and highly educational).

Waffles + Mochi premieres on Netflix March 16.