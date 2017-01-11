Was the Waif the Worst 'Game of Thrones' Character Ever?

This article contains spoilers for "No One," the eighth episode of the sixth season of Game of Thrones. Proceed with caution. You might also want to read our full recap of the episode or see all of our Game of Thrones stories.

This week, the Waif, doting assistant of Jaqen H'ghar, faithful acolyte of the Faceless Men, and stick-wielding menace to Arya Stark's bruised shins, joined the growing ranks of the dead, getting an experimental face transplant in the dark. But unlike the shocking and occasionally moving deaths of other characters on the show -- keep holding that door in the afterlife, Hodor -- the Waif's death didn't inspire heartfelt eulogies, anguished tweets, or paeans to her normcore personal style. That's because the Waif was one of the worst characters in the history of Game of Thrones.