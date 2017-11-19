The Perfect Gifts to Buy 'Walking Dead' Fans This Holiday Season

Halloween's done. Thanksgiving's almost done. The rest of Season 8's around the corner. In other words, it's time to buy a gift forThe Walking Dead fan in your life -- the one who's stuck with the show through thick (blood) and thin (blood) -- because the doomsday clock is ticking and their zombie hunger (for presents) is growing.
But what do I buy them? We have good news. Besides the dearth of merch AMC pushes during the holiday season, there are tons of less obvious gems that'll entertain your post-apocalyptic obsessive. Consider these Walking Dead collectibles, tchotchkes, and TV-watching companions:
The Walking Dead shirts and more gifts you can wear
Negan's Shittin' Pants
AMC, $19.95
"I hope you got your shittin' pants on because you... are about to shit your pants." The Savior leader's iconic line has become a reality. Perfect for your next binge -- so you can finally say bye-bye to bathroom breaks.
Where to buy: Shop The Walking Dead
"Little Ass Kicker" Snap Suit
AMC, $19.95
Cute? Yeah. For everyone? Nope. Please only buy if the baby in question is truly deserving of this important garment. We don't need any little ass kicker poseurs out there.
Where to buy: Shop The Walking Dead
Daryl Dixon Christmas Sweater
Strong Girl Clothing, $25.99
Nailed it.
Where to buy: Amazon
Smashing Holiday Tee
AMC, $24.95
When your search for an "ugly Christmas sweater" comes to a screeching halt because the options are truly the worst, The Walking Dead swag bag has you covered. It's not exactly ugly. It's not exactly a Christmas sweater. But it does the trick.
Where to buy: Shop The Walking Dead
Walker Ear Necklace
AMC, $15.95
"Ever wished you could wear Daryl Dixon's necklace of Walker ears?" If you or any loved one has ever thought this, maybe don't tell anyone, and definitely don't act on it, but consider investing in this strange-but-real gift.
Where to buy: Shop The Walking Dead
Moss Walker Mask
AMC, $59.99
Often confused with Steve Bannon, the Moss Walker is actually less scary and also just a mask -- great for those looking to get a head start on Halloween 2018.
Where to buy: Shop The Walking Dead
Michonne Sling Bag
AMC, $59.95
Should fit most books, laptops, and zombie heads.
Where to buy: Shop The Walking Dead
The Walking Dead food and drink gifts
The Walking Dead Trio
Lot18, $59 ($19.67 per bottle)
This bundle includes a Daryl Dixon Cabernet Sauvignon, Negan Bourbon Barrel Red Blend, and a Rick Grimes Petite Sirah -- and they all definitely beat whatever Rick made out of wilted grapes using an abandoned porta-potty.
Where to buy: Lot18
The Official Cookbook and Survival Guide
AMC, $19.49
You'll be whipping up Carl's pudding and Hershel's spaghetti like a pro in no time.
Where to buy: Amazon
Rick Grimes Apron
AMC, $29.95
"When I am done playing, I plan on going undercover and then being the sheriff or chief of police somewhere," former NBA star Shaquille O'Neal once said. Now you can do the same.
Where to buy: Shop The Walking Dead
Zombowl
ThinkGeek, $12.99
Is your pal having tableware problems? Are they not stocked up enough? Or are their roommates always pilfering the last bowl in the cabinet? This one is so unappealing and gross-looking roommates will never touch it. Truly, a bowl you can always depend on.
Where to buy: ThinkGeek
Pudding Lunch Tote
AMC, $19.95
Admittedly this tote, modeled off Carl's pudding snack, is an insane lunch bag. But probably a great conversation piece?
Someone: Let me guess. You brought pudding for lunch today, didn't you? Ha-ha.
You: No. Lentils actually.
Someone: Oh.
Okay, maybe not. But probably still a nice gift for people who love pudding and The Walking Dead.
Where to buy: Shop The Walking Dead
Travel Mug
AMC, $19.95
Probably buy this with the crossbow (see below for an option) so you live up to the in-your-face messaging.
Where to buy: Shop The Walking Dead
The Walking Dead toys & games
The Walking Dead Trivial Pursuit
USAopoly, $22.95
This version comes with 600 questions that cover the people, locations, and events of the popular TV series (Seasons 1-7). Prepare to learn and hear dozens of aggressive "I told you so's!" -- the true sign of a successful holiday get-together.
Where to buy: Amazon
Lucille
AMC, $29.95
There's a foam replica of Negan's vampiric bat for the young ones and the real deal for the adults. Recreate his bloody massacring with safety, kids.
Where to buy: Shop The Walking Dead
The Walking Dead Monopoly
AMC, $44.95
Similar to other Monopoly, except now when you flip the table, you'll be playing as Carl's hat.
Where to buy: Shop The Walking Dead
Crossbow
Air Warriors, $19.99
Pew-pew-pew! The ammo from this won't-actually-harm-anyone toy's 10-dart clip shoots up to 100 feet so you can take out "Walkers" (i.e. sleepy roommates, annoying coworkers, unsuspecting significant others) without giving yourself away.
Where to buy: Target
The Walking Dead Pro
Stern Pinball, $6,099
It's fun to dream.
Where to buy: Stern
The Walking Dead books and other geeky items
The Walking Dead Compendium, Vol. 1
The Walking Dead, $39.94
Perfect for your friend who, whenever you mention The Walking Dead's rich and expansive source material, goes, Wait, what? There are comics? Enter: this door stop, which comes with O.G. issues 1-48 and will blow their mind.
Where to buy: Amazon
Bicycle Girl USB Drive
CustomUSB, $24.99
Turning the horrific image of a struggling zombie woman crawling across the grass into a portable hard drive, this item is both useful and iconic.
Where to buy: Big Bad Toy Store
The Walking Dead: Comics Companion
The Walking Dead, $13.59
This companion guide includes a variety of interviews (with Robert Kirkman, Charlie Adlard) and feature stories (about Rick Grimes, Michonne, and locations) to enrich your consumption of the TWD world. Kind of like The Talking Dead, but in book form and with killer illustrations.
Where to buy: Amazon
Michonne Katana Letter Opener
AMC, $39.95
So opening junk mail and jury duty summons can feel more thrilling.
Where to buy: Shop The Walking Dead
The Walking Dead Coloring Book
Mulligan Media, $5.70
No matter the age, a good way to relieve pre-apocalyptic stress.
Where to buy: Barnes & Noble
Big Zombie Tour
Atlanta Movie Tours, $69 ($55 for child)
Led by "an insider who's performed on set," these tours offer a look at the show's numerous Atlanta-based filming locations and an opportunity to relive key moments. Visit Rick's hospital? Yep. Tussle in the Zombie Arena? HELL YEAH. Re-enact Negan's executions...? Oh, suuuuuure? Sure!
Where to buy: Atlanta Movie Tours
The Walking Dead Glenn stuff you need for your Glenn shrine
Badass Glenn POP Figurine
FunKo, $10.25
Every step I take, every move I make...
Where to buy: Amazon
Badass Glenn Action Figure
McFarlane, $39.23
Every single day, every time I pray...
Where to buy: Amazon
Badass Glenn Prayer Candle
ScreenMonsters, $10
I'll be missin' you.
Where to buy: Etsy
