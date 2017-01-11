'The Walking Dead' Mid-Season Finale Killed Two More Favorites

So where does that leave everyone at the end of the finale? Not defeated and depressed, oddly enough. The future could be quite the opposite. After a heart-to-heart with Michonne -- herself back from a scouting mission to the Sanctuary that revealed to her the full scope of Negan's massive army -- Rick Grimes is back to his old indefatigable self. We leave him at the episode's end regrouping at the Hilltop with Maggie, Sasha, and Enid, declaring his plans to work together with them all and finally attempt to fight.

Best of all is the surprise at Hilltop waiting for him: Daryl, who has not only made it back in one merciful piece, but has managed to reclaim the iconic revolver Rick long called his own. It's a terrific and inspiring moment, one that brings the Rick we know back full circle and offers us -- and them -- a much-needed glimpse of hope. The gun is a reminder of how much Rick and the other survivors have accomplished and endured together, and it offers not so much a practical solution -- however useful even one gun is to the group at this point -- but a symbolic one. It suggests that a brighter future may indeed be on the horizon for Alexandria. And it suggests that Negan can be defeated by our heroes after all.