We Finally Know Who Got Killed on 'The Walking Dead'

"Man it's so much more brutal and suspenseful seeing it all edited together," tweeted actor Chandler Riggs, whose character almost lost an arm, "(especially with the music)."

Riggs wasn't kidding. The Walking Dead is going there this season, making even the most horrific horror movies of all time look a little... tame. Sunday night's premiere was a gruesome return that messed with fans' expectations, showcasing shots of nearly everyone getting a taste of Lucille as Rick contemplated Negan's words. The deaths that did happen not only mean curtains for two of Rick's most trusted allies -- both fan favorites -- but also a drastic shift in the group's dynamic. Maggie and the others now hunger for war. Rick is demoralized, destroyed.