Why the New 'Walking Dead' Character Could Save the Show

That revelation transforms Ezekiel from a conceptual mistake into a creative windfall, and on the whole, "The Well" suggests that this fascinating leader may be The Walking Dead’s most promising character — its first opportunity in a long while to show us things we haven’t seen before and, after last week’s dire premiere, a glimmer of hope for the direction of the season.

Ezekiel is already serving Negan and the Saviours: no real surprise there, given the location of the Kingdom, and relations between them seem about as smooth as one can hope for. (Ezekiel also seems preternaturally adept at diplomacy: not a bad skill to have when you’re under the thumb of a group like the Saviours.) But perhaps Ezekiel and his people will become the right allies -- especially once word reaches him of the recent losses and how desperate the situation has become -- for Morgan, and a multi-community alliance is the solution to everyone’s Negan problem. Meanwhile, Carol was more or less won over by her newest confidant. She’s left the Kingdom to establish more private quarters not far off the lot, but it looks like Ezekiel will if nothing else be a frequent visitor -- and very possibly something more. But that’s just one more layer of intrigue in a character who’s quickly looking like The Walking Dead’s last best hope.