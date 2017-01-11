Monty Python's John Cleese Recapping Every 'Walking Dead' Season Is Bloody Brilliant

If you've never seen an episode before, this might not be the best time to start watching The Walking Dead, AMC's long-running Sunday night zombie drama. With six seasons to catch up on, it would take an epic, brain-deadening 83 episode binge to familiarize yourself with the journeys of Rick Grimes, Daryl Dixon, and that character who always poses in the promotional photos with a baseball bat. But, if you're looking for a cheat-sheet (or need a plot refresher), John Cleese has you covered.

That's right: the legendary Monty Python comedian was recruited by British streaming service Now TV to lend his silly voice to a thoroughly charming recap of every season of the show. In addition to classing up a grimy program where people wear eyepatches and sleeveless shirts all the time, Cleese succinctly boils everything down to a series of sweaty locations, brutal killings, and helpful rules like "There are no safe places" and "Never look at the flowers." Will it prepare you for next season? Watch the the bloody clip above and tune in to the premiere this Sunday on AMC to find out.