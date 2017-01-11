'The Walking Dead' Reveals More of Negan's Plan

This article contains spoilers for the fourth episode of The Walking Dead, "Service."

What does Negan want?

"Service" burrows deep into the question. Our new villain doesn't just crave power -- he already has that over the Saviours and the dominion they control -- he hoards everything. When the necessities of survival are scarce, it always pays to have more food and medicine and ammunition in ample supply. But material wealth isn't the reason he's doing this. No, what motivates Negan, what drives him, what really gets him off is nothing less than total domination. He wants to brutalize, humiliate, torture, demean. He wants to mess with people. It isn't enough for Negan to just rule, as tonight’s episode painfully showed. Everybody else needs to suffer.