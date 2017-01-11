What the Bloody 'Walking Dead' Premiere Means for the Rest of Season 7

This post contains major spoilers for The Walking Dead Season 7 premiere, "The Day Will Come When You Won't Be."

From a certain point of view, last night's episode of The Walking Dead only had one purpose: to answer the question posed six months ago by the show's sixth-season finale. Which of our beloved heroes would face the wrath of nefarious Negan's wire-wrapped bat Lucille?

This is a question we've been forced to ponder to the point of boredom for half a year now. Speculation has been rampant all but weekly in the news and across social media. Interviews with cast and crew have drummed up hype exhaustively. AMC's Walking Dead trailers and posters have exploited the mystery since the moment the Season 6 finale, "Last Day on Earth," went to air. So when we all tuned in last night to catch the seventh-season premiere live, it wasn't for the sake of flesh-eating blockbuster action or high-stakes cable drama. It was to see who'd be beaten by that.