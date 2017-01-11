Oh, and there are no men. As Tara soon learns, Oceanside is an all-female community — not out of some Mad Max-esque postapocalyptic ethos, they explain, but because the men once among them were wiped out systematically -- boys over 10 included. And whoever could be responsible for such a brutal and drastic measure?

That’s right, our boy Negan, who devised this form of gendered genocide after the Oceanside people refused to bend the knee. The women who remained were forced to continue working for the Saviors, à la the Alexandrians -- until they got understandably fed up, gathered their belongings, and split overnight for the coast. They've been living hidden and pessimistic with their huts and their guns ever since, as they make clear. They're certain they'll get by just fine forever, so long as word of their far-flung home never lands on Negan's ears.