All the Best Black Friday Deals at Walmart

Thanksgiving has come an gone this year with a questionable degree of significance, and that can only mean one thing: Black Friday has risen like a consumer-driven phoenix from your turkey's smoldering ashes. The sales blitz is back again this year with unheard of deals at retailers everywhere, but nothing really come close to the circus happening at your local Walmart.
So without further ado, here's everything you need to know about Walmart's Black Friday deals frenzy, complete with information about what to buy, when to get there, and more.
Thanksgiving and Black Friday Hours
Before you jump into the deal-hunting void, make sure to check when Walmart is open, and when discount prices are actually valid. The super-retailer is splitting its Black Friday sale between its website and brick-and-mortar locations, in an attempt to spread the holiday bedlam far and wide. So stay informed as to best time to log on, as well as when to arm yourself with ample shopping armor and brave the crowds.
November 23: Black Friday sales begin on Walmart's website at midnight and start at physical stores at 6pm nationwide.
November 24: Walmart will be open on Friday, but Black Friday deals are only available while supplies last. But hey, the company says it's "stocked with hundreds of deals and more availability... than ever before," so here's to hoping, even for the stragglers.
Black Friday Deals
Smart TVs
- Samsung 55" Class 4K (2160P) Smart LED TV [$497.99]
- Samsung 55" Class FHD (1080P) Smart LED TV [$447.95]
- Samsung 32" Class HD (720P) Smart LED TV [$158]
- Samsung 40" Class 4K (2160P) Smart LED TV [$327.99]
Computers
- Acer Aspire E5-575-72N3, 15.6" Full HD [$519.00]
- Dell - i7559-7514GRY 15.6" 4K Ultra HD Touch screen Laptop [$849.00]
- Direkt-Tek 14" Ultra Slim Laptop [$179.00]
- Direkt-Tek 12.5" Ultra Slim Laptop [$159.00]
- Hisense Chromebook (11.6" Quad-Core Processor) [$149.99]
Kitchen
- Crock Pot Programmable Slow Cooker [$49.99]
- Keurig® K-Compact Single Serve Coffee Maker [$49.96]
- Farberware Air Fryer, Black [$69.00]
- Hamilton Beach Power Deluxe 4 Quart Stand Mixer [$19.96]
- Pioneer Woman Vintage 10-Piece Non-Stick Pre-Seasoned Cookware Set [$89.00]
- KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer [$199.00]
- Hamilton Beach Digital 12 Cup Programmable Coffee Maker [$26.39]
Appliances
- Hoover STEAMVAC With Cleansurge Carpet Cleaner [$89.00]
- Igloo 150-Can Adjustable Temp Beverage and Wine Center [$179.99]
- Haier 1.5 Cu. Ft. Large Capacity Portable Washer [$332.99]
- PureSteam Portable Garment Steamer [$24.99]
- Dirt Devil EZ Lite Bagless Canister [$71.40]
Bedroom
- Chic Faux Fur Throw Pillows [From $7.20]
- Yankee Scented Candles [From $15.20]
- Better Homes and Gardens 4-Piece Lamp Set, Dark Brown Finish [$34.98]
- Better Homes and Gardens Holiday Velvet Plush Reverse to Sherpa Throw Blanket [$14.93]
- SoundSpa Digital FM Clock Radio with Time Projection [$14.96]
Gaming and Entertainment
- Playstation 4 PS4 1TB Slim Gaming System [$199.00]
- PlayStation VR (PS4) [$199.00]
- Sony DualShock 4 Controller for PlayStation 4, Blue Crystal [$39.00]
- New Nintendo 3DS XL Handheld, Black [$179.00]
- Xbox One S Ultimate Halo Bundle (500GB) [$229.00]
- Star Wars Battlefront II (Xbox One) [$59.88]
Toys
- Disney/Pixar Cars 3 Ultimate Florida Speedway Track Set [$69.97]
- Imaginext DC Super Friends Batman Batbot Xtreme [$83.99]
- LEGO LEGO Classic LEGO® Medium Creative Brick Box [$27.99]
- American Plastic Toys Deluxe Custom Kitchen with 22 Accessories [$35.00]
- Disney Junior Doc McStuffins Baby All in One Nursery [$62.88]
