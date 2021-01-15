Here's What That Sword Logo in 'WandaVision' Means for the Show

Well, we might have an answer for that last one, thanks to a little symbol you see in the very last moments of the first episode, when the view pulls back and the closing credits of WandaVision roll on the TV being watched by someone in a control facility somewhere. If you look on the monitor that's to the left of the TV, you'll see what looks like an upright sword bordered by a little loop. It also appears on the notebook beneath the screens that the unknown watcher writes in. If you know your comics, you'll know immediately what this signifies. If you don't, we've got you covered.

It's pretty clear right from the first episode: WandaVision is going to be a big Marvel mystery. Is this set after Avengers: Endgame ? How did Wanda and Vision get trapped in this sitcom world? How is Vision alive again? When and where are they? Who's flying this plane??

That symbol, for the uninitiated, is used by the secret organization S.W.O.R.D., a mostly autonomous offshoot of S.H.I.E.L.D., the secret organization that's essentially the Marvel universe's version of the C.I.A. We already know that Randall Park (whose voice we probably hear at the end of Episode 2) is in this show playing Jimmy Woo, a former S.H.I.E.L.D. agent who we first met in Ant-Man. In that movie, he had already transferred from S.H.I.E.L.D. and was working for the F.B.I., so this could mean that he returned to S.H.I.E.L.D. at some point, or was recruited to help set up S.W.O.R.D., which stands for the Sentient World Observation and Response Department and primarily deals with extraterrestrial threats to Earth—that is, threats of an alien nature.

Could this be the key to discovering what's going on in WandaVision? It could be. With the Marvel Cinematic Universe getting bigger with each release—WandaVision kicks off Phase 4, to be continued in a flurry of show and movie releases later this year—our heroes' territory is expanding farther into the known universe. Humanity has piqued the interest of extraterrestrials benign and dangerous, and the Avengers have just won the battle for good against the Mad Titan Thanos and alien army. But those aren't the only aliens setting up shop on Earth. Thanks to Captain Marvel, we know that the Skrulls and the Kree are well aware of Earth, though they managed to conveniently stay out of the way during the battles with Thanos.

Now, just because S.W.O.R.D. mostly deals with alien threats doesn't necessarily mean that either the Kree or the Skrulls will show up in WandaVision, but, crucially, as we learn in Episode 2 and from semi-spoilery interviews given by the creative team, the show involves Monica Rambeau, the daughter of Carol Danvers' fellow Air Force pilot Maria Rambeau who is first seen as a child in the '90s-set Captain Marvel. Now played by Teyonah Parris and initially calling herself Geraldine, Monica is trapped in this weird sitcom world along with Wanda and Vision, and also has no idea who she is. Over the course of the first two episodes she, too, begins to suspect that something is amiss. Are Wanda and Vision going to have to team up with Monica to find out what's trapping them in this place? Signs point to yes.