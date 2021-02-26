How 'WandaVision' Episode 8's Mid-Credits Scene Sets Up the Finale

Warning: This article contains major spoilers up through Episode 8 of Disney+'s WandaVision.

We all caught on pretty early in the show that WandaVision is, underneath all the sitcom pastiche and magic tricks, a show about grief. That much was obvious, given what we knew of Wanda Maximoff's past—specifically, that she has lost everyone she ever cared about. That deep well of sadness coupled with some unexpectedly powerful magical abilities would cause even the best of us to take over an entire small town and bend its inhabitants to our will so we could resurrect our dead loved ones and live out the idyllic suburban fantasy of our traumatic childhood. The "Hex" that looms over Westview was brought on by Wanda's desire to be with Vision again after his death at the hands of Thanos, but I've seen enough horror movies and read enough comics to know where this is going: Sometimes bringing people back from the dead does not always go as planned.

Thanks to Agatha Harkness, the sinister witch that Kathryn Hahn has been playing all this time, Episode 8 takes a trip back into Wanda's recent past, showing how she lost her parents to the Cold War in Sokovia, how she got her powers from experiments done by H.Y.D.R.A. using the Scepter (which was actually home to the Mind Stone), and how she marched into S.W.O.R.D. headquarters and attempted to retrieve Vision's dismantled body. Tellingly, Acting Director Tyler Hayward doesn't stop her, but actually baits her into attempting to revive the android's body.

When that doesn't work, Wanda leaves—and doesn't take Vision's body with her like we thought, but instead creates him out of the latent Mind Stone energies that give her her abilities (which Agatha explains is the manipulation of chaos magic). Because Vision was created using the Mind Stone and Wanda still has some of that energy left in her, she was able to bring him back to life out of thin air. This is probably why he wasn't able to escape the Hex at all, since, technically, he's part of it, as are Wanda's children.

But what about his real body? If you watch the mid-credits scene, you'll find out. Back at S.W.O.R.D.'s camp outside the boundaries of the Hex, Hayward has used some of the residual magic left over on the surface of one of their drones, which he says contains a bit of "the source," the Mind Stone powers that Wanda has within her, to reanimate Vision's body, which was the purpose of his plan, Project Cataract, all along. (Cataract... Vision... get it??) But it's not the Vision we know. Vision is normally quite colorful, with a green and gold outfit and magenta skin, but the new version is completely white, devoid of anything that would make him look organic.

In the "Vision Quest" comic storyline, agents of the U.S. government capture Vision and dismantle him (leading to this very upsetting panel). Hank Pym (the former Ant Man) is able to reassemble him, but Wonder Man, whose consciousness was first used to give Vision his humanity (it's a long story, and not something the MCU ever gets into), refuses to allow that to happen again, resulting in an utterly emotionless, colorless robotic humanoid version of Vision. It's after this that Vision and Scarlet Witch's children are revealed to be fragments of Mephisto and reabsorbed, which sends Scarlet Witch into yet another grief spiral.

We don't know if WandaVision will end up doing the Mephisto thing, and with only one episode left, unless it's feature length, it's unlikely that the show will attempt to introduce a character that enormous into the MCU. The finale could end on a major cliffhanger following a Wanda vs. Vision vs. Vision vs. Agatha showdown, since we've been told that this show will lead directly into 2022's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (which is one of the reasons Marvel Studios isn't immediately planning a WandaVision Season 2). Now would be a great time for Darcy and Monica to show back up and save the day!