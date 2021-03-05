WandaVision, Disney+'s popular series that kicked off Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ended up being largely a story about a woman whose grief is so all-consuming it devours a town. This being the MCU, however, it can't just be that. It also has to be a tease for an upcoming movie and drop a bunch of little Easter eggs for viewers to parse out. As it turns out, the WandaVision finale, in its moments with Vision and the mid-credits scene involving Monica Rambeau, sets up multiple upcoming projects (and reveals a killer joke), but the clearest illustration of this Marvel staple comes in the final post-credits scene.

In the short sequence, Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda, having absconded to a cabin in the mountains somewhere, brews herself some tea. But we learn that that's just her corporeal form. At the same time, she's flipping through her new reading material, the Darkhold, a.k.a. the Book of the Damned, all while wearing her new snazzy, Scarlet Witch regalia. So what does this mean going forward?

What is the Darkhold?

The Darkhold is your regular old book of creepy magic, a Book of the Damned or Book of Sins or whatever you want to call it. According to the Marvel lore, it was created by an Elder God named Chthon, who fled to another dimension when under attack from a creature known as the God-Eater. He made the Darkhold to give himself a link back to Earth. The Darkhold has popped up throughout comics history since the 1970s, and has often been a link between Marvel characters and Dracula. And while we're not expecting Drac to necessarily make an appearance in the MCU, it is worth noting that in 1983 it figured into a story that linked the Scarlet Witch, aka Wanda, with Doctor Strange and another WandaVision character, Monica Rambeau, who eventually becomes Captain Marvel. Marvel TV projects have employed the Darkhold before—notably it was part of an Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. plot—but this is the first time it's playing a major role in the main storyline.