Evan Peters' Role in 'WandaVision' Was Actually One Big Joke

When Evan Peters, who plays Wanda Maximoff's brother Peter Maximoff in the X-Men movie franchise, showed up as Wanda Maximoff's dead brother Pietro in the fifth episode of WandaVision, taking over the Marvel Cinematic Universe role for Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who'd played the character in Avengers: Age of Ultron, the theories spread as fast and furiously as Wanda's grief bubble. Does this open the door to the Multiverse? Does it mean that the X-Men, now officially part of the MCU in the wake of Disney's acquisition of the Fox film property, are involved in this plot somehow? Is he actually the villain Mephisto? Well, it turns out that none of those theories was correct.

Fake Pietro is not some portal to a new corner of the MCU. He's just a guy named Ralph. Ralph Bohner, to be exact. Yes, Bohner. Pronounced "Boner."

This revelation comes during the WandaVision finale. Pietro/Ralph, who is doing the bidding of Kathryn Hahn's Agatha Harkness, traps Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) in his man cave. But while digging through his papers, Monica realizes he's not anyone special—he's just a struggling actor who Agatha enchanted using a puka shell necklace. Once she rips off his emblem of '90s stoner-dom, she easily takes him.

Funny, right? And kudos to Peters for a perfect performance as a douche-bro. Still, the news that Peters' Pietro is nothing more than some rando was met with ire among superfans who were hoping for something, anything more.