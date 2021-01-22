'WandaVision' Might Be Remixing a Huge Marvel Comics Arc

If you've been keeping track of what fans of Disney+'s new Marvel show WandaVision have been talking about, you've probably heard mention of something called "House of M." But if you're not an avid reader of Marvel comics or don't keep up with the wikis of various characters or comic arcs whenever there's a new movie or show on the horizon, you probably have no idea what these people are talking about. If that's you, and you're wondering exactly what is going on in WandaVision and if there are clues you might be missing, we've got you covered.

What is House of M?

House of M is a Marvel Comics arc that was published over the course of summer and fall 2005, from the first issue in June to the conclusion in November. The whole arc consists of a main series that was eight issues long, written by Brian Michael Bendis (of New Avengers and arcs "Secret War" and "Age of Ultron") and illustrated by Olivier Coipel, and concurrent tie-ins to other ongoing series, including Uncanny X Men, Academy X, The Incredible Hulk, and Wolverine. It began with one story in an issue of the ongoing Excalibur series, and there were also a number of House of M miniseries that took over the Fantastic Four, Iron Man, and Spider-Man.

The actual story of House of M begins with the aftereffects of two previous storylines, "Planet X" and "Avengers Disassembled." In "Planet X," Magneto becomes obsessed with mutants running the world, doing away with all the normies and creating a planet of only mutants. Obviously, this does not work out for him. "Avengers Disassembled," meanwhile, lays the groundwork for an increasingly unstable Wanda Maximoff, whose mind and magical powers are taken over by Doctor Doom shortly after she loses both of the children she had with Vision. Doom is defeated and Wanda is released, but she's moved to the small island of Genosha where her powers, unstable due to her grief, are kept in check by Professor X and Magneto (who, in the comics, is Wanda and Quicksilver's father).

This is where "House of M" begins. Concerned about Wanda's deteriorating mental state and reality-warping powers, the Avengers, X-Men, and other heroes convene to decide whether or not she should be killed. Quicksilver rushes to Magneto and tells him of the plan to kill Wanda, but before any of the other Avengers or mutants arrive, everything is engulfed in a blinding white light, and the world is suddenly different. Some of the former heroes lead idyllic, normal lives, while others rankle at the new world order: Homo superior—mutants—are the ruling class, presiding over the rest of humanity, and Magneto and his House of Magnus (Magneto, his children Wanda, Quicksilver, and the mutant Polaris, and Wanda's resurrected sons) rule over all the mutants.

At first, Wolverine is the only one who remembers the real world, but others are soon awakened, including Luke Cage, who is leading a human resistance movement against the mutants, and Hawkeye, who is actually supposed to be dead. Soon, a large enough force is gathered to face off with Magneto on Genosha, and during the ensuing battle, Doctor Strange learns that it was Quicksilver, not Magneto, who inspired Scarlet Witch to use her powers to create an alternate reality where everyone gets exactly what they always wanted and everyone's happy. Except… if Magneto gets what he wants, nobody's happy.

With this revelation, Magneto flips out, beating Quicksilver to a bloody pulp before Wanda shows up and screams at him for being a terrible father (true) and then utters "No more mutants." The world returns to "normal," except for the fact that the number of mutants in the world has gone from millions to a couple hundred, and a few of the known ones lose their powers altogether.